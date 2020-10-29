SI.com
God & Jesus Make Appearances At Cowboys HQ

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Quarterback Andy Dalton was present in all of the Dallas Cowboys meetings on Thursday. Meanwhile, an assortment of helpers - guard Zack Martin, safety Xavier Woods and linebacker Sean Lee - were all present on the field in the backyard here at The Star for practice.

But the headliners in the building? They appeared during head coach Mike McCarthy's morning media session.

McCarthy fielded questions about the departed trio of Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley and Everson Griffen before the subject turned to game-planning in a way to cure 2-5 Dallas' slow starts.

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Cut Dontari Poe For Being Fat?

As you can see above ... somebody didn't like the question.

The media question: "We've talked about in the past the research and thought that you've put into how you structure your practice week going back to your time in Green Bay. Given the trend of slow starts, is that something that you take a look at, seeing whether or not you tweak how you structure the practice week or is that something that's off the table?"

And then, another reporter, embarrassingly un-muted on the Zoom call: "Gawwwd!''

And then McCarthy, making sure that the radio audience didn't think it was the coach using The Lord's name in vain: "Someone didn't like the question. That wasn't me,'' he laughed. "Jesus. I forgot, no I got your question."

Of course, yes, Dallas would like to solve its slow-start problem, but with Dak Prescott out for the year and with Dalton in concussion protocol, asking rookie QB Ben DiNucci to "pick it up a little'' might be asking too much as Dallas readies to play at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

READ MORE: 'The DiNucci Era' Begins: 'Cowboys Drafted Me For A Reason'

But,'' said McCarthy, "You see right away Ben doesn't lack confidence just in the way he plays, the way he steps into the huddle. That's definitely a characteristic trait that he brings to the table. It's important. But frankly, that's the first step. It's important to continue to play with confidence during the bumpy times. And his first responsibility is to make sure he has total command and he's doing a really nice job of that."

Woods was back to practice Thursday after being excused Wednesday for a personal matter, Martin has returned to practice this week after missing the Washington game with a concussion, and Lee is hoping to come off IR to help. With those guys - and maybe with some Heavenly help - maybe the Cowboys have a shot at Philly.

