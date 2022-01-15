‘Awesome!’ Will Cowboys Coach Get to Pick Job - Dolphins or Vikings?

“I’m smart enough to know that while I’m honored and feel very fortunate to be recognized in those conversations, you only get those when you’re around really good people.'' - Kellen Moore

FRISCO - Kellen Moore - "the smartest coach in the room'' - is on the wish list of a handful of NFL teams, and maybe more will sign on.

But the buzz suggests that the Miami Dolphins have a particular interest in him. And the buzz suggests he has a particular interest in the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’re just focused on this (playoffs) thing,” the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator said this week as he and the Cowboys prep for Sunday's playoff visit from the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m smart enough to know that while I’m honored and feel very fortunate to be recognized in those conversations, you only get those when you’re around really good people and that’s what we have here. We have a really special group and a really special opportunity ahead of us.”

Moore, 33, has been saying this sort of thing for two years now. But there is a way for him to both be "thankful'' and "focused'' ... and be aware of his coming opportunities. He's already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's on the Denver Broncos list (where fellow Dallas assistant Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator, is being zeroed in on) and there is more to come.

Especially if Dallas impressed in the playoffs. (See NFL Coach Tracker here.)

One of the reasons Miami makes sense? They just fired defensive-minded Brian Flores, a taskmaster. Moore (like other candidates like the Buffalo Bills' Brian Daboll, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and the Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy) is an offensive guy.

He is also, in personality, the anti-Flores.

“Obviously, if the opportunity shows up that would be awesome,'' Moore recently said. "But we’ve got to take care of this thing first. We’ve got to make sure we’re still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We’ve got to put everything into this thing, and we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves.”

And if Kellen Moore keeps the Cowboys rolling? His interview requests might keep rolling in, too - and his "great opportunity'' could come via interviews with Miami, Minnesota, and more.

