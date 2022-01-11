'Kellen's the Smartest Coach in the Room': Can Cowboys Offense Explode vs. 49ers in Playoffs?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys move up to No. 3 seed in NFC, beat Eagles in Week 18

For the first time in his NFL career, Dak Prescott threw for five touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys' 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend.

The team needed that offensive spark after a suboptimal performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 that ultimately prevented the Cowboys from qualifying for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

In Saturday night's game, the Cowboys' 475 yards of total offense helped reclaim the title of the No. 1 offense in the league over the course of the season.

But will that regular-season success translate into the playoffs? It will if offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has anything to say about it.

Moore spoke to the media on Monday and praised 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, saying, "You'd be dumb not to watch their stuff. They're always on the cutting edge."

But - and meaning no disrespect to Shanahan - one NFL source with knowledge of both the Cowboys and the 49ers tells us, "Kellen Moore is the smartest coach in the room.''

In other words, as the Cowboys face off against far better talent in the San Francisco 49ers' defense than they did against the Eagles, who sat multiple starters, they won't lose because they aren't smart enough.

They might lose because San Francisco is just that good.

The Niners finished the season as the No. 3 defense in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

If the Cowboys want to win in the playoffs, multiple players will have to step up and make plays. That includes usual suspects Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, as well as Week 18 stars Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson.

The Cowboys have tremendous faith in the idea that Kellen Moore, at 33 a candidate to leave Dallas and become an NFL head coach this offseason - will put those players in position to do so.

