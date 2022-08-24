Not So Fast: Brett Maher, But - Cowboys Still Have Questions At Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys made a decision at the kicker position during the second round of roster cuts of the 2022 preseason.

However, the fate of Dallas’ field goals may not be set in stone, just yet.

The Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into the final preseason game Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hajrullahu and undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay started training camp on the Dallas roster. However, their competition left a bit to be desired.

Garibay, a rookie from Texas Tech, was considered the favorite for the 2022 kicking job heading into training camp. However, he struggled for much of the summer, routinely missing attempts from beyond 30 yards.

In light of Garibay ‘s struggles, Hajrullahu was expected to make his case for landing the job. The second-year kicker made 4 of 5 field goals, as well as all eight of his extra point attempts while with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He did not attempt a kick for Dallas after joining the team during the 2021 season.

With the future of their kicking game looking shaky at best, Dallas signed ex-Cowboy Brett Maher after hosting him for a workout earlier this month. The 32-year-old has plenty of experience kicking in Big D.

So that's that, right? Let's listen to coach Mike McCarthy on the subject ...

"We just felt Brett was in front and give him this opportunity to be the kicker, be the guy in preseason (Game No. 3),'' the coach said.

And beyond that? Might the Cowboys continue to look for a kicker?

"I think that’s really up to the players. Just going out, Brett … just it’s just like anything, our personnel department’s watching all those teams and so forth,'' McCarthy said.

Oh. Is that a "yes''?

Maher spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Dallas. In his first tour of duty with the Cowboys, Maher made 74.2% of his field goal tries and 98.6% of his point-after attempts. Last season, Maher kicked for the New Orleans Saints, where he made a career-high 88.9% of his field goal attempts and 83.3% of his point-after attempts in eight games.

Though Maher has four of the five longest-made field goals in Cowboys history [including a 63-yard kick against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019], he has also struggled with his mid-range accuracy. Throughout his career, he has made 20 of his 25 career field goal attempts from 30-39 yards and 12 of his 20 attempts from 40-49 yards.

For a team that places a premium on prowess in the kicking game, the Cowboys undoubtedly hope that Maher can be a reliable option on game day. Having been on the unfortunate end of games lost due to inefficiency at the position, head coach McCarthy and Dallas’ brain trust knows the value of stability. At best, Maher provides more in terms of adequacy than adequacy at the position.

When the Cowboys open their season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11, Maher is likely to be their kicker. However, his spot on the roster is not as solidified as it may seem. With spots needed to secure their core contributors, Dallas may use a bit of roster manipulation during final cuts. As such, Maher could be waived, and re-signed following the cutdown deadline.

The team - if Maher flops - could also turn to free agent options such as Michael Badgley, Sam Ficken or Brian Johnson, among others.

The Cowboys are set to close their preseason slate on Friday at AT&T Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks.

