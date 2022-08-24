Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?

FRISCO - The Cowboys declined to place WR Michael Gallup on the PUP list, leaving the door open for a return before Week 5.

That might mean they will also - for better or worse - decline to trade or sign a veteran wideout.

The No. 2 wideout on the depth chart (when healthy) could've been placed on the reserve/PUP list, but that would mean he has to sit out at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

The team technically has until next Tuesday to change his status for the regular-season opener - Sept. 11 on Sunday Night Football against visiting Tampa Bay - but the fact that it hasn't done so yet might be a good sign for Gallup and Cowboys fans.

That is, unless, you’re in love with the idea of adding a new guy.

Cowboys fans took to Twitter with reactions to Gallup's status.

"Gallup has already ruled himself out for Week 1, but maybe there's hope he returns in Week 2," one fan said.

We don’t view Week 2 as realistic, by the way.

Hearing this news as a Michael Gallup enthusiast and Noah Brown devotee has me feeling a certain way," another added.

"If Gallup is back by week 3-4, the offense is gonna get spicy a lot sooner than expected. That also means we could see Lamb, Gallup and a rotation of WR3’s that vary by formation, which I personally love the idea of," another added.

Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract earlier this offseason, a deal that kept him in Dallas after becoming a free agent after the 2021 season.

With the departure of former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland via trade, Gallup's role in Dallas is expected to increase dramatically, and his health is important.

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 last season, the timetable of his return has been the point of much discussion and speculation.

But now, with this small non-gesture, the Cowboys may be indicating that his services will be available sooner than later. … and that the services of, say, a Will Fuller or a TY Hilton are not needed at all.

