Cowboys Ex Marion Barber Death Result of Heat Stroke, Says Medical Report
FRISCO - The death of 38-year-old Marion Barber, former Dallas Cowboys running back, came as a result of heat stroke, according to a medical examiner report released on Monday.
Barber was discovered by police in his apartment in Frisco on June 1 underneath a running shower, and it is believed he was there for a number of days based on the decomposition level of body. The Collin Country medical examiner's office has ruled Barber's death to be accidental.
Frisco police arrived on the scene on that afternoon to perform a welfare check after a neighbor reported a water leak from Barber's apartment.
Barber, who was just over a week from his 39th birthday when he passed, is well-remembered for having engineered "The Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History'' as well as for his generous spirit, even as he struggled with mental health issues following his seven-year NFL career, prompting speculation as to whether CTE played a role in his challenges.
The Cowboys family continues to mourn the death of a running back with a signature style that the team described as "hard-nosed.''
Cowboys Player Contracts: Who's Ranked Best?
The Tyron Smith contract is one the Cowboys definitely got right.
Cowboys Scout Drew Fabianich ‘Excited to Make a Difference’ in Move to Auburn
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NFL Execs Rank Top 10 QBs: Where's Cowboys' Prescott?
According to the big brains who make the NFL's football decisions, Dak Prescott is indeed a Top 10 quarterback.
Barber, as the Cowboys said, "ran with the will to win every down.''
Said Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who coached in Dallas: “He was almost like a perfect player.''
Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!