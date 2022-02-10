Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Ranks NFL QBs: Where's Dak Prescott & Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow may or may not understand this. Watch the video below to learn that Micah and Dak, though, likely understand one another just fine.

FRISCO - Over the course of his outstanding rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons allowed himself an up-close and personal look at the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

And he consistently raves about teammate Dak Prescott.

But ...

During a live interview with Bleacher Report during Wednesday's Super Bowl Week buildup, the budding superstar was asked to name his top six QBs in the league.

He put them in order, kind of ...

He ranked Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes at No. 1. He went with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 2 before wavering a bit to get Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers up there. The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray was mentioned, and then in a fifth-place tie at the end of the pack he named the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and teammate Prescott.

When asked if Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow cracks his list, Parsons gave a quick, “No.”

“Some games he’s not there,” Parsons added. “… I’m gonna look for it next year, but he’s a top-10 quarterback for sure and he’s climbing in the ranks.”

As always, Parsons' remarks at first seem rather ... bold. (Kind of like his "season-long knee-injury'' revelation.'') But his full presentation demonstrates that he's not trying to create a stir; he just has his thoughts and he has his confidence - understandable as the first-round draft pick recorded 13 sacks, 30 QB hits and three forced fumbles in leading the Dallas defense - and he speaks his truth.

