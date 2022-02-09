Micah Parsons Season-Long Injury? Cowboys LB Reveals Truth

“When you hyperextend something it needs rest,” said the 6-3, 250-pound first-round draft pick from Penn State. “But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.'”

FRISCO - Micah Parsons just finished a spectacular season that is expected to be capped by him winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

And the Dallas Cowboys star says he did it all with one good knee.

“It was just something that kept lingering,” Parsons “I didn’t expect to go out like that [in the playoffs],” Parsons told Bleacher Report of a hyperextended knee he says he sustained in training camp.

Parsons suffered the injury in camp practice in Oxnard, Calif., while working against the NFC eventual Super Bowl entrant the the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons did not appear on the Dallas injury report all year long as it relates to any knee problem.

Why not rest it?

“When you hyperextend something it needs rest,” said the 6-3, 250-pound first-round draft pick from Penn State. “But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.'”

Despite playing with the ailment, Parsons recorded 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles, all of which made him a first-team Pro Bowl honoree.

Of course, Parsons’ 2021 season didn’t end the way the had planned as his Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Parsons, 23, has termed the loss his most standout “memory” of his rookie campaign, and echoed that sentiment here.

“I didn’t expect to go out like that,” Parsons said. “That’s one bad thing abut the Cowboys, when we lose, everybody is happy we lose. It just builds something inside. I think next year is going to be a different type of hunger for me.”

“Different,” especially if Micah Parsons is playing on two good knees.