Skip to main content

Moving Micah: Will Parsons Role with Cowboys Change?

With a seeming shortage of pass-rushers for 2022, would the Cowboys consider moving Micah Parsons?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys vs. Randy Gregory saga that unfolded early in March left the team with a shortage of pass-rushers. Gregory is well on his way to becoming a star in the NFL, but he'll manifest that in Denver instead of Dallas.

Who's left to carry the load? 

If you want stars in Dallas, look no further than two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. But is that enough? Dallas showed interest in another NFL star in free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, but bowed out of early on and he's since signed with the Super Bowl Champion Rams.

micah parsons 1

Micah Parsons

gregory hurts ap

Randy Gregory

wagner rams phot

Bobby Wagner

Mike McCarthy was asked this week about the possibility of moving Parsons to defensive end full-time after the team was unable to lock down Gregory, and the coach's answer was clear.

"The people that say, 'Hey, why don't you play him at defensive end?' Very fair. That's a very fair question," McCarthy remarked, adding that leaving Parsons in one spot makes it "easier'' on an opposing offense. "But we've made it clear: We want him moving around.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

USATSI_17541184
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Are Cowboys Free Agency Losers?

There are major Dallas holes to be filled to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC conference title.

By Bri Amaranthus24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
dante dan
Play

Cowboys New DE Dante Fowler Must Pay $280K in Battery Case

New Cowboys DE Dante Fowler ordered to pay $280K for 2017 battery

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
wagner rams phot
Play

Cowboys Watch LB Bobby Wagner Sign with Rams

Wagner's hometown team in L.A. has closed a deal with him.

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago

"It would be very easy to just line him up at end and play him there every down, but the fact of the matter is he had, what, 13 sacks? Seven came from the linebacker position, six from the defensive end position," McCarthy explained.

The argument to move Parsons to end has come up before, and scouts and coaches all seem to have the same opinion.

micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5

Micah Parsons

gregory carol

Randy Gregory

micah parsons 5

Micah Parsons

The consensus is that locking Parsons down to one position would take away a lot of his effectiveness by tipping off the offense about his role on any given play. If the offense knows he'll be coming from the end position every play, it's easier to gameplan for him. The same can be said for him lining up at linebacker every down.

Parsons is most effective when he can surprise offenses. 

And who would want to take that aspect of his game away? Lining up in multiple positions during his rookie season earned him 13 sacks and 84 tackles. 

Keeping Parsons effective means letting him play his game, his way. 

USATSI_17541184
News

NFL Power Rankings: Are Cowboys Free Agency Losers?

By Bri Amaranthus24 minutes ago
dante dan
News

Cowboys New DE Dante Fowler Must Pay $280K in Battery Case

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
wagner rams phot
News

Cowboys Watch LB Bobby Wagner Sign with Rams

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
jimmy jerry super bowl
News

Cowboys WATCH: Jerry Jones Exclusive on Coach Jimmy Johnson & Ring of Honor

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
chris olave ohio state
News

CeeDee Lamb Helper: Should Cowboys Draft Chris Olave At No. 24?

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
dak jabril
News

Bobby Wagner Signs With Rams; Cowboys Content with Jabril Cox and Micah Parsons?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Herbert-Dak
News

Cowboys vs. Chargers! Training Camp Joint Practice Planned in California: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven StaffMar 30, 2022
malik turner
News

What Cowboys Say About WR as Free Agent Malik Turner Visits Cardinals

By Mike FisherMar 30, 2022