Cowboys BREAKING: Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of the Year

Micah can't put his "scars'' in a trophy case. But NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year? There should be a primo spot for that.

Hopefully, Micah Parsons believes he's just added a positive rookie memory, as the NFL on Thursday night selected him (as he is accompanied by 3-year-old son Malcolm) as the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year - by a unanimous vote.

The Dallas Cowboys disappointed their fan base with the way the 2021 season finished, championship aspirations and a 12-5 regular-season record dashed by a first-round home playoff loss to an underdog Niners team.

But no, not even you are more disappointed that centerpiece rookie Micah Parsons, who was at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas last week offering comment on his No. 1 memory of his first NFL season.

“I’m going to remember,'' Micah replied, "that we lost in the first round.”

Ouch.

But a good "ouch.''

The most competitive and most successful NFL players will tell you that losing is supposed to hurt, that it's the pain that drives the athlete to winning.

In Micah's case, he has other options for answers. He could’ve pointed out the excellence he put on display in a first NFL season that has just officially placed the Penn State product and first-round NFL Draft pick at the top of his class.

He could also lean on his recent do-gooder activity, as Parsons is helping send a military vet to the Super Bowl.

There were positives, lots of them, for this 2021 team and this rookie, who had 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. But his most important acquisition in his rookie season? To listen to Micah Parsons, it's the emotional scar tissue that is being built up from having lost.

