The Dallas Cowboys lost the game, their starting quarterback, and, maybe, anything to play for this season after a 19-3 blowout loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.

Unless … Micah.

The Cowboys almost escaped with just an 0-1 record under their belts, but a futile attempt to put together a fourth-quarter comeback resulted in Dak Prescott injuring his thumb on the follow-through of a throw, as it hit the helmet of a Bucs player with under seven minutes to play. The mishap now forces Prescott in surgery on his right thumb and likely a spot on injured reserve for at least six to eight weeks.

A game that ended within two possessions should've seen the Cowboys fall by a much greater margin based on how nonexistent the offense was. But thanks to linebacker Micah Parsons and a Dallas defense that was one of the league's best in 2021, the Cowboys have room for hope in a season that already feels loss after Week 1.

Nineteen points allowed to quarterback Tom Brady and the talented Bucs offense is a sort-of win in the book of coordinator Dan Quinn.

If not for Parsons playing like the “NFL’s best-player” title that he's striving for, Dallas could've surrendered more than just the one touchdown to Tampa Bay, which would've put the game out of reach late in the first half as a result.

He finished with two sacks and four solo tackles, making him just one of 10 players to have two or more sacks after Sunday's Week 1 games.

Parsons was quiet for most of the first half, until he delivered his first highlight of the season. A blinding spin move froze left tackle Donovan Smith, who did little to prohibit Parsons from getting to the pocket and snagging Brady's ankles for the sack.

The play, which was probably the best Dallas had as a team all night, forced the Bucs into a short 36-yard field-goal try, which was missed by kicker Ryan Succop. A game-changing play yielded no points for the Bucs, though it hardly mattered in the end.

The second sack? Not as fancy. But equally impressive. He bull-rushed his way to Brady to force another Bucs field goal as Brady was looking to capitalize with a touchdown from inside the four-yard line.

His fellow defense star, cornerback Trevon Diggs, had himself a few nice plays Sunday, though it'll be the spectacular one-hand touchdown grab that Mike Evans made against him that will be remembered.

Aside from that, Diggs totaled two passes defended on deep down-field throws and had two solo tackles. No interceptions as of now, but he showed the same ball-tracking skills that has made him a star as he begins his third season.

The Cowboys also got what appeared to be a momentum-swinging interception from defensive back Donovan Wilson down 19-3 early in the fourth quarter. But another three-and-out make a mistake by Brady a pointless one, as Dallas did nothing with the sliver of momentum.

It's hard to begin a season worse than the Cowboys did Sunday. But with a Micah-led defense that limited offense opportunities and still flashed the dominant play-making ability that was present last year, Dallas has room for optimism in a season that is already on a downward spiral.

