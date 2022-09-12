Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Surgery; Miss 2 Months on IR? Real & Fantasy Fallout

Nothing went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Offensively, Dallas only scored three points on the night and were three of 15 on third down. Defensively, the run defense again showed its deficiencies, while giving up over 150 yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

None of that is what people are talking about following the game.

When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left in the fourth quarter for X-rays after twice banging his right throwing hand into Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett, it put an end to his season opener. Now, we believe the Cowboys QB might go on IR while as as much as two months and eight games .

The surgery figures to happen almost immediately, using a plate and a pin to repair the small thumb fracture.

"I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. I’ll take it on head-first,” Dak said.

Good. But … When a team's franchise quarterback is taken out of the equation, often, the whole offense suffers. The Cowboys season is now thrown into jeopardy, while your fantasy football rosters may be as well.

With Prescott now out, there's less stability in the offense as a whole. Cooper Rush will now take over quarterback duties barring a trade or acquisition, while it's worth remembering just a few weeks ago, the headlines were about his poor preseason play.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb already struggled with just two catches on 11 targets against Tampa Bay. Now, Lamb and the rest of the receiving corps will have to suffer a downgrade at quarterback. Meanwhile, the running game efficiency will decrease as teams force Rush to have to win Dallas games.

The Cowboys have averaged 25.9 points per game in the 86 games Prescott has been at quarterback for them. Without Prescott, Dallas has averaged 21.0 points per game during his tenure. This equates to less scoring opportunities across the board.

Do the Cowboys go shopping? Andy Dalton? Jimmy G? Cam Newton? Cross their fingers? The prognosis, in every possible way - from fantasy life to real life - is not good.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!