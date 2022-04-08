'Crying in Football'? Michael Irvin Rips Cowboys for 'Lack of Skill'

The former Cowboys "Playmaker'' and NFL Hall of Famer is growing tired of the frustration being a fan of Dallas brings

FRISCO - Long-time Dallas Cowboys fans have shared many years of frustration with their favorite team. From questionable personnel decisions to embarrassing draft picks to downright head-scratching offseason moves, the Cowboys have long been the subject of ridicule and consternation among some fans.

Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin is no different. He is, in many ways, a fan just like the rest of us and is subject to emotional highs and lows when it comes to "America's Team.'' Irvin has been a vocal supporter of owner Jerry Jones and his beloved club through thick and thin, but this season, Irvin says, is different.

Irvin recently spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about his concerns with the 2022 version of the Cowboys, and as expected, he was very outspoken.

Irvin questioned the team's willpower to win games and joined former teammate and Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith who said Dallas doesn't have the mental toughness to compete at a high level.

Irvin went so far as to say the team has lost too much talent, naming the losses of Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson when indicating this year's roster is worse than last year's.

“They have lost talent. They are not a better team talent-wise. This game doesn’t require skill. It requires will. If a team loses a little bit of skill but gains greater will, they call still do great things. If the Cowboys can take the disappointment of that defeat against San Francisco — beating you at home — if they can take that and internalize it in the offseason and come with less skill and more will and have a better season.

“They are not as skilled as they were last year. When you lack skill, you have to overcome it with will and togetherness. A man’s greatest promise comes from their greatest pain. If they felt the pain like we felt and like those fans — I want to see them jokers on the field cry like that. I want it to hurt them like that.

During his playing days, Irvin was well-known for his animated rants on the sideline during losses, and sometimes even during wins. And maybe the fact that the players nowadays don't get that animated for anything is misinterpreted as not caring. Irvin seems to think so.

“I haven’t seen that. I hope they cry like karate men, on the inside. But I haven’t seen it outside,” Irvin said.

We're not quite sure what "karate men'' means. But otherwise? Michael Irvin is speaking the language of the anguished Cowboys fan here.