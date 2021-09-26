Sunday Funday: Cowboys' 'Win' as NFC East Foes Lose

After a productive day sitting on their couch, Cowboys host Eagles Monday night with sole possession of NFC East at stake

Something, out of nothing.

That's what the Dallas Cowboys made on a "Sunday Funday."

While they rested in preparation for hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Cowboys gained more traction in the NFC East as division foes Washington and New York both lost. The Giants dropped a tough home game to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons, 17-14, while WFT was blown out by the Buffalo Bills, 43-21.

The Eagles and Cowboys enter Monday night's showdown at 1-1. The winner will be 2-1, with all three other teams under .500. The Giants have fallen to 0-3.

The Cowboys haven't been in sole possession of first place in the NFC East since starting 3-0 in 2019.

The NFC Least, of course, was the worst division in football last year with WFT making the playoffs at 7-9. Even in the preseason, the division went 1-11-1.

No team has won back-to-back division titles since the Eagles in 2004, a sign of the quartet playing hot potato with mediocrity.

For the greatest division in the history of the NFL - the one boasting immortal coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys' Tom Landry and Washington's Joe Gibbs and the league's most Super Bowl appearances (21) and wins (13) - it's been an embarrassing, temporary hiccup in time.

The Cowboys host the Giants in Week 5 at AT&T Stadium but, in a scheduling quirk, play WFT twice in December.