September 26, 2021
Falcons 17, Giants 14: Matt Ryan Leads Team to First Win

The Falcons picked up their first win of 2021.
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons are all smiles after picking up their first win of the 2021 season, with Matt Ryan making some history along the way.

Ryan threw the 350th career touchdown of his career in Atlanta's 17-14 victory Sunday at the New York Giants.

The Falcons (1-2) went into the fourth quarter clinging to a 7-6 lead, but the Giants surged ahead with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion.

READ MORE: LISTEN: Will Falcons Find Matt Ryan Replacement in NFL Draft?

Thankfully, “Matty Ice” came to the rescue with his franchise-record 39th game-winning final drive.

Ryan had led a long drive early in the fourth that ended in Lee Smith's 1-yard touchdown. With the score tied 14-all, the Atlanta defense came up with a huge stop to get the ball back.

Ryan answered the call on the final drive, which started with less than two minutes left.

Ryan threw a laser to Cordarrelle Patterson for 28 yards to bring get the Falcons near midfield. Two plays later, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts caught a 25-yard pass to get into field goal range.

This set up kicker Younghoe Koo for a 40-yard field goal to give the Falcons their first win in 2021.

Ryan's touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus in the second quarter was the 350th of his career.

The Falcons will look to get to .500 next week at home against the Washington Football Team (1-2).

CONTINUE READING: Is Falcons NFL Schedule About to Go Soft?

