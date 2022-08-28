Peyton Place: Rookie TE Hendershot Becomes Cowboys Latest Preseason 'Legend'

The conversation around Dallas Cowboys tight ends with helmet woes often centers around the visual of Jason Witten barreling down the sideline of Lincoln Financial Field during a 2007 win in Philadelphia.

Modern NFL rules prevent such a play these days. Ultimate Dallas die-hards will recall that the rule prevented reserve rusher Phillip Tanner from a helmetless score during an exhibition in 2013.

Yet, cranium craziness played a role in establishing a new hero in cult Cowboy lore.

As Dallas embarked upon a game-winning drive in Friday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, freshman tight end Peyton Hendershot was poised to play a big role in the trek, getting things started with a 30-yard gain on the opening play. The original 15-yard gain, earned off a reception from Ben DiNucci, doubled after Seattle's Deontai Williams was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet personal foul.

Alas for Hendershot, Williams' illegal hit had lasting consequences, damaging his head protection's padding and chinstrap. Eager to get back on the field, Hendershot turned to relative disguise to get back on the field, assuming the role of teammate and fellow rookie Jake Ferguson.

“We were just standing (on the sidelines), we were waiting for the equipment people to bring me a helmet and no one was bringing me a helmet," Hendershot recalled. "I said 'just give me your helmet bro.' He gave me his helmet and I went in there.”

The gambit paid off: Hendershot's commandeering came just as the Cowboys (2-1) were entering the red zone. On the sixth and final play of a 75-yard trek, Hendershot earned a score from 14, dodging four defenders in 10 yards after the catch, good enough for the winning difference of the 27-26 victory.

With Dallas emptying the bench as the preseason rolled down, the freshman free agent Hendershot was the team's top receiver with 39 yards on a trio of receptions. Ferguson, a fourth-round pick from the spring, added 15 yards on two receptions and ends the summer as the team's summer lead with seven receptions on seven targets (76 yards). Hendershot was right behind him with six grabs, with 47 of his 52 yards coming after the catch over the postseason trio.

With their successful summers in the rearview mirror, the coming fall presents an opportunity for both Ferguson and Hendershot to play roles in the long-term future of post-Witten tight end endeavors, especially with Dalton Schultz's Dallas destiny blurry. Head coach Mike McCarthy was among those well-pleased with the young tandem's efforts.

“I love the way those guys play. You talk about two rookies who have come in and have done an excellent job. You can see the way they picked it up: the practice tempo, the discipline, the extra hours, all the little things- and I think it definitely carries over in the way they play," McCarthy said. "We had two tight ends tonight and I thought those guys not only carried the load, but I thought they performed extremely well.”

Hendershot will know where his NFL future lies by Tuesday when the Cowboys and their NFL brethren are forced to slice their rosters to 53 men in time for the regular season. With Schultz and Ferguson all but locked onto the regular ledger, his main competition will be third-year veteran Sean McKeon (with McKeon an IR candidate).

The Indiana alum hopes things pan out if only to continue working with his fellow Big Ten veteran Ferguson. Even though the two have matching NFL experience, Hendershot feels like he can learn the most from another rookie.

"I was down in the dumps in the third quarter, and he started talking to me and getting my spirits up high. He brought nothing but good out of me and were great teammates to me and I’m very appreciative of them all," Hendershot said of Ferguson's assistance. "It’s cool being here with Jake because we both kind of went through the same process altogether. It just makes it better when you have someone there to do it with you."

"I love Jake, he’s been an awesome teammate. Whenever all that stuff was going down, he was right there by my side and when I broke my helmet, he actually gave me his helmet so I could go score with it ... Jake’s my guy and I appreciate him.”

Dallas opens its regular season in Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC).

