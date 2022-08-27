Dallas Cowboys Shoot Their Best (Hender)Shot, Get Comeback Win vs. Seahawks

ARLINGTON - Quarterback Cooper Rush seemingly won the backup job behind Dak Prescott without doing much, cornerback Kelvin Joseph seemingly experienced another setback on his path to be a major contributor, and the Cowboys survived a Friday night hosting of the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium with a come-from-behind win powered by somebody named "Peyton Hendershot.''

Cowboys 27, Seattle 26 is not meaningful in terms of the score. This is about winning jobs. And losing jobs. And, for a Dallas team that most critics think is shy at the receiver and tackle spots - especially now that Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture on his knee that will sideline him for months - this is about the hoped-for answering of questions.

Prescott and most of the front-line guys did not play. But Rush did, and he exited so quickly after going 2-of-5 for 20 yards in the game's opening possession that it left the impression that he is secure, leaving the next QB issue all about whether Dallas keeps a third QB in the form of Will Grier (12 of 22, two TD throws).

Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert also suited up and played early, as did Simi Fehoko (with a TD from Grier) and Dennis Houston, all vying for a spot on the totem pole under the resting CeeDee Lamb. (Also resting: Suddenly valuable newcomer rookie KaVontae Turpin.) And later, Brandon Smith caught a toe-tapping TD.

Along the offensive line, the starters were left tackle Josh Ball, guard Isaac Alarcon, center Connor McGovern, guard Braylon Jones and tackle Aviante Collins. McGovern will make the team. There are few guarantees with the others. ... and even a big question about first-round rookie Tyler Smith, who did not play while nursing a mild ankle injury as the club tries to figure out if he's a guard or a tackle ... and whether a vet acquisition is needed.

Malik Davis got the start at running back, creating the appearance that third-stringer Rico Dowdle (who sat, just like Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard) has the inside track to make 53-man roster.

Brett Maher, the only kicker on the roster, made a first-half field goal to cut the Seattle lead to 10-3. ... but in a bit of transaction trickery, could still fail to make the "final 53'' before he is then recalled. Oh, and he missed a long one later.

And the Dallas defense? While the Cowboys were picking a No. 2 QB, the Seahawks are picking a starter between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Lock burned DaRon Bland for a TD in the first half after having been intercepted by Dallas' Israel Mukuamu, having a ball-hawking summer. Rookie UDFA Markquese Bell also had a pick.

And Joseph, trying to become a rotational contributor, left the game in the first half with a "head injury.''

Meanwhile, Seattle was also victimized via a sack by rookie Sam Williams - and Williams also looked capable setting the edge against the run. Along the way, Dallas second-year corner Nahshon Wright and Juanyeh Thomas grabbed interceptions, too.

But the story of the night?

Hendershot, a rookie free agent from Indiana, has faced an uphill battle to win a spot at tight end here. But he has battled - as evidenced in this game by his tough-guy "Headless Cowboy'' imitation of the iconic Jason Witten ... and later by a tough-guy TD catch that essentially won the game for Dallas.

This is supposed to be about a guy taking his best (Hender) shot and getting rewarded for it. In the search for jobs? Some were lost, some were gained ... and Cowboys fans are about to get to know somebody named "Peyton Hendershot.''

