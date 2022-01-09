WATCH: Dak Prescott Sets Cowboys Record With 37th Touchdown

Nobody has thrown more touchdowns in a Cowboys season than Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is having a career year in 2021.

After having his 2020 season cut short following an ankle injury, Prescott bounced back to throw 37 touchdowns, a career-high and a franchise record, breaking Tony Romo's record he set in 2007.

Joked Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy: "That's a Hell of a year for a guy in a slump."

The record-breaking touchdown came in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night, on an 8-yard pass to former Eagles' running back Corey Clement.

The touchdown marked Prescott's fifth passing touchdown on the night, the first time he's accomplished that feat in his career as well.

With the addition of the 17th game for the 2021 season, many records are set to be broken this weekend. However, Prescott's record doesn't require an asterisk or any type of debate since he missed the team's Week 8 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Therefore, in 16 games, Prescott threw for more touchdowns in a season than any other quarterback in franchise history, including Romo, Troy Aikman, Don Meredith and Roger Staubach.

Prescott's record wasn't the only broken against Philly.

With the team's first touchdown of the game, the Cowboys set a new franchise record for points in a season with 486. And, with the team's 50-burger, it's only the second time in franchise history that the team has scored 50 or more points multiple times in a season. It is Dallas' first time in franchise history scoring 50 points in a road game.

If Prescott and the offense plays like this during the postseason, the Cowboys are going to be tough to beat.