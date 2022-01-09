Prescott Tosses Four TDs, Cowboys Lead Eagles 30-17 at Half

The Cowboys and Eagles meet for the second time this season

With playoff spots all locked up for two old rivals in Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still marched into Lincoln Financial Field with plenty to play for against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

And in the first half, Dallas was able to the jump out to a 30-17 lead in the fight for playoff positioning and division bragging rights.

The Cowboys (11-5) suffered a frustrating loss last Sunday against the Cardinals. With a win, Dallas would have been in position to capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC headed into the season's final week.

Philadelphia (9-7) is coming off of 20-16 win against the Washington Football Team. The win and a loss by the Minnesota Vikings later that night clinched a postseason berth for coach Nick Sirianni's team.

The Eagles are sitting quarterback Jalen Hurts, but Gardner Mindshew stepped up early in the first half. He led an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive to give Philly a 7-0 lead. Tyree Jackson caught the three-yard shovel pass from Minshew for the score.

The Cowboys are without Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, starting cornerback Anthony Brown, and the team's leading-tackler, safety Jayron Kearse.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense responded quickly with a touchdown drive on the following possession. Prescott found Cedrick Wilson untouched for a 14-yard score to tie it at 7-7.

The teams traded field goals to make it 10-10, but another scoring connection from Prescott to Wilson in the second quarter showed signs that momentum could swinging in the Cowboys' favor.

The Eagles made sure to limit this shift though, as Minshew led another 75-yard touchdown drive that saw Philadelphia make its way down the field with ease.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell powered in for a seven-yard score to tie things up at 17 with 3:40 to play.

This seemed to be the likely score headed into the half, but Prescott managed to toss two more scores to give the Cowboys a 30-17 lead. He found tight end Dalton Schultz twice to deflate the Eagles' defense before half.

It remains to be seen if Prescott will sit for the rest of the game. Either way, the Cowboys' offense seems to be clicking right in time for the playoffs.