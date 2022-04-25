Cowboys Plan NFL Draft Trade Up for 'Slipping' DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Rumor

“Dallas could move up - I heard at one point last week that their radar was up for Thibodeaux potentially sliding.”

DALLAS - Once Jerry Jones told us he was interested in the idea of trading up from the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if a special player came available, the radar has been up in Dallas Cowboys Nation.

And now comes a rumor that would indeed be "special'' if it came to fruition, with Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux - the self-proclaimed "best player in the draft'' - said to be a Dallas target.

In a Monday article for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer writes: “Dallas could move up - I heard at one point last week that their radar was up for Thibodeaux potentially sliding.”

Ah, that radar.

We know the Cowboys - despite having re-signed Dorance Armstrong and having added veteran Dante Fowler - still have their regrets over their inability to retain Randy Gregory, who upset their plans by signing with Denver. We also know that Dallas loves the idea of collecting defensive ends, and by using them in rotation.

Thibodeaux has at different times been seen as anywhere from the No. 1 player in this draft to a top-12 guy. There have been comparisons to Jadeveon Clowney, in the good and bad ways: Clowney was the No. 1 player taken in his draft, but is much-traveled (and this offseason, still unsigned) as critics question his motor and want-to.

Thibodeaux (6-4, 254) was asked at Oregon's Pro Day what was "the most ridiculous thing he’s heard" during the pre-draft process.

"That I'm not the best player in the draft," Thibodeaux said with a smile. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous.''

What would be the Dallas price to swap up from No. 24? To move up 10 spots, the Cowboys would likely have to sacrifice their first- and second-round picks.

Is that the risk/reward Cowboys owner Jones was hinting to us about? Is Kayvon Thibodeaux that special? Is he about to go sliding in this draft? It would all be rather stunning ... and very newsworthy.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!