No-Tag Texans: Why Houston Won't Use Franchise Tag
News

ekwonu
News

Texans Get 'Best O-Lineman' In Latest Mock Draft

The Texans have more draft picks and more draft stock than a year ago. What will they do with it?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Justin Reid
News

Should Texans Franchise Tag Safety Justin Reid?

The Houston Texans are not expected to place a franchise tag on any player. But should the Texans consider it for Justin Reid?

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1074695060
News

Reunited: Should Texans Sign Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu?

Tyrann Mathieu will hit free agency in March after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans should consider reuniting with the veteran safety.

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago

TOP STORIES

Cavin Ridley
News

Texans Trade Call on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? Gambling Suspension Could End Career

With Calvin Ridley potentially available, would the Texans make an offer to add him? Nope. Not any more.

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
NFL Draft 1
News

Should Texans Be All In On Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton At No. 3?

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton might be the type of player Texans coach Lovie Smith covets in the NFL draft

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
trubisky mills
News

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Davis Mills: Better QB to Lead Houston Texans?

Houston Texans are crossroads at quarterback, with an option possibly coming from Buffalo

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
caserio logo
News

Texans' Caserio Has Houston in 'Better Situation' Than 2021

The Texans and general manager Nick Caserio are in a better spot financially in 2022 than they were in 2021

By Timm HammMar 7, 2022
NFL
News

Deadline Decision: Will Texans Use Franchise Tag?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio must decide if there's a player he'll franchise tag before the start of free agency

By Cole ThompsonMar 7, 2022
Danny Gray
News

Which Receivers Should Texans Consider Drafting?

The Houston Texans are in need of a receiver to stretch the field - who fits this mold?

By Anthony WoodMar 7, 2022
watson eagles pff
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade: Eagles Send Investigator to Houston

"We saw progress in him getting better throughout the year. He led us to the playoffs, but we want to go further than that.'' - GM Roseman on QB Hurts

By Cole ThompsonMar 7, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: 2 NFC Teams Preparing Texans Offers?

When Deshaun Watson is traded by the Houston Texans, expect these two NFC teams to be top contenders

By Cole ThompsonMar 6, 2022
easterby
News

Jack's Job: What Exactly Does Easterby Do for Houston Texans?

Easterby: "It’s a support role that ... drives the innovation and hopefully the efficiency of the operation to give the coaches and the players and the general manager what they need to do their job well.”

By Mike FisherMar 6, 2022
Houston Texans
News

No Favors: How Difficult is Houston's 2022 Schedule?

Texans have a mid-level strength of schedule despite finishing 2021 at the bottom of the league

By David HarrisonMar 6, 2022
NFL
News

Texans Top Need?: Options At RB In NFL Draft

The Houston Texans will have a plethora of talent to pick from in the 2022 NFL Draft at running back

By Cole ThompsonMar 5, 2022
russ dw clutch
News

Washington Trade: Calling Texans on QB Deshaun Watson?

The math adds up. Houston wants three 1's. Washington's already dangled two 1's. Some real movement can be a phone call away.

By Mike FisherMar 5, 2022
NFL
News

NFL Draft Checkmate: Kayvon Thibodeaux Moves to Silence Critics

Kayvon Thibodeaux's chess game and pass-rushing skills could be enough to make him the top pick for the Houston Texans

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022
AP_19349698062706-scaled-e1576440082174
News

Should Texans Trade For Giants RB Saquon Barkley?

Houston Texans would upgrade anemic running attack with Saquon Barkley

By Coty M. DavisMar 4, 2022
Davion Davis
News

Texans Expected to Re-Sign WR Davion Davis: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17499106
News

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I'm Clowney 2.0'; 'I'd Love' Being Drafted by Texans

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready to become a member of the Houston Texans and become the next Jadeveon Clowney

By Cole ThompsonMar 4, 2022