Kelvin Joseph: Charges Imminent in Case? Changes Looming for Cowboys?

Amid questions surrounding his character and maturity, the Dallas Cowboys selected Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, with the 44th overall pick.

Joseph spent much of 2021 injured and saw limited playing time, but he still fits into the Cowboys' future plans. That's assuming he's available to do so.

In March, Joseph was hanging out with friends from Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the Lower Greenville part of Dallas when an argument took place outside a restaurant, that soon escalated into a drive-by shooting resulting in the death of one man.

That man was also from Baton Rouge. Video surveillance footage was released to the public and although wearing a hoodie over his head, one man was immediately identifiable. That man was Joseph. He was easily identified by his large necklace that says "YKVD." Joseph's rap name is “YKDV Bossman Fat,” which he also uses on social media.

Joseph met with police and has not yet been charged with a crime, and his attorney maintains Joseph was unarmed in the SUV. Recently two men were arrested in connection with the murder.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented to reporters on Tuesday that there is no new information regarding Joseph's future availability to the team.

“It’s under investigation,” Jones said. “I don’t know any more than I’ve seen written. I have no information that impacts his status this time of year. He’s very active and involved in getting ready for the upcoming season.”

Although Joseph was released after questioning by police, his future with the team remains in question, as Texas law could potentially lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting, and a Dallas police spokesman says the investigation is ongoing.

Would possible charges for Joseph lead to Dallas re-thinking its priorities in this weekend's draft? After Jones stated that Joseph’s situation would not alter Dallas’ plans, he was asked why.

“Just because I said so,” Jones replied.

While the Cowboys have not been a team to shy away from players with questionable backgrounds or possible character flaws, Jones & Co. can only hope those pre-draft whispers about Joseph's character and maturity remain just that. Whispers.