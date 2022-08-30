FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys declined to place WR Michael Gallup on the PUP list at the lastcut down, leaving the door open for a return before Week 5.

And now it’s clear Dallas intends to keep him on this week’s 53, leaving the door open for him to practice ASAP and maybe even play in September.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his first weekly appearance of the season on 105.3 The Fan with Shan & RJ on Tuesday and enlightened the Cowboys faithful as to the current status of Gallup's recovery process.

"If this were the Super Bowl (on Sunday night), Gallup would play," Jones said. "He's ready."

The No. 2 wideout on the depth chart (when healthy) could've been placed on the reserve/PUP list, but that would mean he has to sit out at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

The fact that Gallup is farther along than most originally anticipated is good news and might explain why Dallas seemed to have been so resistant to bringing in another receiver during camp.

Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract earlier this offseason, a deal that kept him in Dallas after becoming a free agent after last season.

With the departure of former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland via trade, Gallup's role in Dallas is expected to increase dramatically, and his health is important.

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 last season, the timetable of his return has been the point of much discussion and speculation.

But now, with Jones' comments on The Fan on Tuesday, he may be indicating that his services will be available sooner than later and that the services of, say, a Will Fuller or a TY Hilton or a Denzel Mims are not needed at all.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!