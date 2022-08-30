Skip to main content

Cowboys 'If': Jerry Jones' 'Super Bowl' Injury Update on Rehabbing WR Michael Gallup

The recovery and rehab process for wideout Michael Gallup seems to be progressing more rapidly than originally thought.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys declined to place WR Michael Gallup on the PUP list at the lastcut down, leaving the door open for a return before Week 5.

And now it’s clear Dallas intends to keep him on this week’s 53, leaving the door open for him to practice ASAP and maybe even play in September.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his first weekly appearance of the season on 105.3 The Fan with Shan & RJ on Tuesday and enlightened the Cowboys faithful as to the current status of Gallup's recovery process.

"If this were the Super Bowl (on Sunday night), Gallup would play," Jones said. "He's ready."

The No. 2 wideout on the depth chart (when healthy) could've been placed on the reserve/PUP list, but that would mean he has to sit out at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

The fact that Gallup is farther along than most originally anticipated is good news and might explain why Dallas seemed to have been so resistant to bringing in another receiver during camp.

Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract earlier this offseason, a deal that kept him in Dallas after becoming a free agent after last season.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

cowboys star camp stretch
Play

Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: 27 Moves, 1st 53-Man Roster 'Finalized'

It's going to take 53 guys to contend. And that process - of determining the "final'' 53-man roster (that isn't really "final'') is now underway.

By Mike Fisher
4 qbs red
Play

Dallas Cowboys Cut BOTH Cooper Rush AND Will Grier; Dak Prescott Backup Job in Limbo

To be frank, in the battle to be the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott, no training camp or preseason game result made this choice easy, or especially inspiring.

By Mike Fisher
19036ED8-C20A-426F-99DE-4789AA988878
Play

Dallas Cowboys Cut Brett Maher - Their Only Kicker; Here’s Why

Why? Because now waived, nobody is going to claim Brett Maher ... right?

By Mike Fisher and Geoff Magliochetti

With the departure of former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland via trade, Gallup's role in Dallas is expected to increase dramatically, and his health is important.

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 last season, the timetable of his return has been the point of much discussion and speculation.

But now, with Jones' comments on The Fan on Tuesday, he may be indicating that his services will be available sooner than later and that the services of, say, a Will Fuller or a TY Hilton or a Denzel Mims are not needed at all.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

cowboys star camp stretch
News

Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: 27 Moves, 1st 53-Man Roster 'Finalized'

By Mike Fisher
4 qbs red
News

Dallas Cowboys Cut BOTH Cooper Rush AND Will Grier; Dak Prescott Backup Job in Limbo

By Mike Fisher
19036ED8-C20A-426F-99DE-4789AA988878
News

Dallas Cowboys Cut Brett Maher - Their Only Kicker; Here’s Why

By Mike Fisher and Geoff Magliochetti
michael gallup
News

Cowboys Cut 2 WRs; Jerry Jones Provides 'If' on Michael Gallup Rehab

By Zach Dimmitt
4AFC2685-DF14-4DBA-B5D2-354DD7CB75DA
News

Catch Me If You Can? How Tony Pollard Could Help Cowboys As True WR

By Mike D'Abate
Cowboys - Turpin Chargers
News

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin 'Ain't Going To Let Nobody Down'

By Timm Hamm
chuma cow
News

Cowboys Trade Target Chuma Edoga Cut by New York Jets

By Mike Fisher
tyler smith love jerry
News

'Safe to Say’: Jerry Jones Reveals Dallas Cowboys Starting Plan for Rookie Tyler Smith

By Mike Fisher