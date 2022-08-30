Catch Me If You Can? How Tony Pollard Could Help Cowboys As True WR

To say that expectations surrounding the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming 2022 NFL season are high might be somewhat of an understatement.

With an improved defense and an explosive offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys should be in contention not only for a division title, but also in the mix for the conference crown, as well.

Though Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will provide a formidable one-two punch for Dallas’ scoring attack, the team will face a tall task in replicating the 113 catches, 1467 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns compiled by wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Jr. — both of whom left the team in the offseason.

Wideout CeeDee Lamb is the unquestioned alpha among Dallas’ receiving core for 2022. However, the depth beyond the 23-year-old Oklahoma product is a bit suspect. Michael Gallup is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL, and has yet to practice with the team. While he is expected back sooner than later, a timetable for his return has yet to be set.

Enter … running back Tony Pollard?

The idea has merit.

Pollard enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry) and two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis product was often dynamic with the ball in his hands. Yet, the overall consensus seems to be that Pollard was underutilized in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. As such, the 25-year-old has likely yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Should Eliott’s health struggles once again surface in 2022, Pollard should be called upon to shoulder the load. At the very least, McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense.

Still, most expect Pollard’s primary contributions to come from the running back position. However, the ex-Memphis Tiger is well-versed as a receiver. From 2016 to 2018, Pollard had 104 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Tigers. As a member of the Cowboys in 2021, he caught 39 of his 46 targets for 337 yards, setting career highs.

Throughout training camp, Pollard has been under the tutelage of offensive assistant coach Kyle Valero by taking reps at receiver. By and large, Valero has worked closely with the wide receivers since joining the Cowboys staff in 2014. Thus far, his progress has caught the eye of the Cowboys offensive staff, as well as Prescott.

“He can get out there and be one of our best pass-catchers,” Prescott recently said. “Just the way that he's grown, just with his route running from the time that we've asked him to take on that role is impressive itself.”

Though much attention will be placed on the rushing tandem of Elliott and Pollard - "Dine & Dash,'' as we've taken to calling them - Prescott and the passing game might be primed for a breakout year. It would be smart for the Cowboys to utilize each back to his full potential. Having two potentially game-breaking backs in their arsenal for 2022 is not a luxury of which they are guaranteed to have in 2023. Pollard is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is likley to command a hefty salary on the open market. Conversely, the structuring of Elliott’s deal allows Dallas greater flexibility to cut ties with the star running back in 2023, absorbing just north of $11.8 million in dead money if released.

In other words, it’s now, or [maybe] never.

As a result, 2022 looks to be a pivotal year for the Cowboys. The pieces are in place both on offense and defense. While the argument can be made that the arm of Dak Prescott holds the team's fate, it may ultimately be determined by how far they can travel on the legs of their ‘dynamic duo’ of rushers … or the receiving prowess of a dual-threat back.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!