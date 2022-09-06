'Powerful' vs. 'Prudent': Cowboys Reveal Plan for Jason Peters and Tyler Smith

FRISCO - It's not about "Jason Peters vs. Tyler Smith.'' Not yet. But the Dallas Cowboys will be justified in congratulating themselves if it ever comes to that.

Dallas officially welcomed nine-time Pro Bowler Peters into The Star when the 40-year-old was signed, and practiced, on Monday. But Peters, who has been away from football for the offseason, has no plans to opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, saying he'll need a "couple of weeks" to get ramped up.

And that is fine with the Cowboys, as noted during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear the 17-year veteran deserves patience.

“We want to be prudent and recognize this isn’t his first year. In other words, we’ve got to ease him along,” Jones said. And you should honor the years that he's played relative to that risk.

But, Jones added frankly, "With all of that in mind, it will be hard not to have him in."

Along with a "prudent'' approach to the former Eagles star's integration into the program comes an appreciation for the "power'' of rookie Tyler Smith, who will open at left tackle to begin the season in place of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who sustained an avulsion fracture of the knee and was ruled out for a majority of the season.

Jones mentioned first-rounder Smith's "power," but the Cowboys understand there might be some growing pains here. And if those growing pains extend into the time when Peters is ready?

A source inside The Star concedes that Peters as a starter, somehow, somewhere, might be in play.

But for now? Peters is here to get himself ready ... and unselfishly, to help get Tyler Smith ready as well.

"It don't matter,'' Peters said. "Whatever they ask me. If Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him. I am just going to help him. I ain't no guy who is going to feel some way if I don't start."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!