Jason Peters on Jerry Jones' Pitch, Dallas Cowboys 'Swagger,' Bond with Bucs' Tom Brady

"I'm excited," says the nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters. "This is my home state, so it's good to be back playing amongst family every week."

FRISCO - The newest Dallas Cowboys, offensive lineman Jason Peters, spent the weekend renewing a bond with Jerry Jones, looks forward to creating one with Tom Brady, and is excited to help his home-state Cowboys ...

Eventually.

"As far as (being in) shape goes, I've just been doing cardio and lifting," said Peters, the nine-time Pro Bowler who at 40 avoided any NFL training camp this summer. " You can't really get in football shape until you put the pads and helmet on, so that's what I'm going to be doing the first couple of weeks."

The Cowboys will wait on the long-time Philadelphia Eagles star, who officially did his deal with Dallas that will see him remain on the practice squad as he ramps up, eventually reading to be the swing tackle and maybe more. In the meantime, he will work to mentor rookie left tackle Tyler Smith, who is stepping in for the injured Tyron Smith.

"Keep your nose clean and stuff on and off the field,'' Peters said of his tutorial advice to Tyler. "I'm going to help him out. I helped him a little bit today, just trying to get his technique and all that stuff in rhythm."

Peters did practice with the Cowboys here at The Star on Monday, slipping into his familiar No. 71 - though in unfamiliar colors. Over the years speaking from Philadelphia, he spoke boldly about Dallas' "America's Team arrogance'' - comments he crawfished on a bit on Monday.

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters said, trying to explain. " I mean, they had swagger, (which is) pretty much the same thing.''

The age-old truth: It's the other guys who are "cocky''; it's our guys who are confident.

Peters won't strut his stuff this Sunday night in the opener against visiting Tampa Bay. But he feels a kinship with Bucs QB Tom Brady, who is 45.

"Just trying to set the bar for the up-and-coming youth," Peters said. "If you love the game and want to keep playing, I'm showing them you can do it instead of letting the league run you out. I'm a living testimony that you can keep going. Me and Tom, we're just setting the bar."

That is a special club. So is the one populated by Peters and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. They are, truly, two of the biggest and most powerful names in the history of University of Arkansas football.

So, what was Jerry's closing pitch to get Jason Peters to join the "arrogant'' Cowboys?

"Um, 'Go Hogs!'' said Peters.

