No Return: Cowboys OTAs Include Roster Search for Special-Teams Ace

The Dallas Cowboys have a host of options to return kicks and punts in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Yes, special teams matter.

In 2021, the Dallas Cowboys came in as the No. 5 ranked team in kick return average, netting about 24.8 yards per kick return. Much of this production came on the backs of running back Tony Pollard, who had 17 returns for 489 yards and one touchdown, alongside an average of 28.8 yards per return.

However, the real trouble for the Cowboys came in the punt return game. The 2021 Dallas special teams finished 29th in the NFL in punt return average; at just 6.6 yards per punt return and zero punt return touchdowns, the Cowboys' special teams struggled to capitalize on opponents' stalled drives.

The primary punt returners for Dallas were third-year receiver CeeDee Lamb and fifth-year receiver Cedrick Wilson.

However, with the Cowboys recently trading former No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in return for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick-swap in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lamb is poised to be the offense's next primary receiver.

With Lamb being significantly more valuable to the team as a pure receiver now, his punt-returning duties will likely be curtailed.

This, of course, leaves one burning question: who will return punts for Dallas this season?

"It's definitely something we've got to get answered," head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Pollard has not yet returned punts for the Cowboys. Based on his kick returning prowess, however, maybe that's worth a look.

A dark horse candidate for the punt returner spot is former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington. Washington, who was acquired as a free agent by Dallas in the 2022 offseason, is an explosive player whose elusiveness would be a great asset for the return team.

Is there a DB who can do it? Could running back Rico Dowdle do it?

While the solution to the Cowboys' hole at punt returner is currently ambiguous, the team will continue to explore options throughout training camp. A proficient punt returner can, after all, be the spark plug that changes the complexion of a close game.

"We'll look at the guys who have done it,'' McCarthy said, adding a note that suggests the search might take Dallas beyond present roster members, "player acquisition never stops."

