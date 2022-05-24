Lawsuit LOOK: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Sued by Trading Card Firm for 'Breach of Contract'
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys receiver Cee Dee Lamb is being sued by a trading card company over what it claims is a breach of contract, as demonstrated in the filed paperwork seen below.
Attorneys for the Dallas based trading card firm Leaf claim Lamb, the second-year NFL standout, failed to fulfill his signed agreement to autograph cards for the company, leaving Leaf unable to fulfill orders from customers.
Leaf CEO Brian Gray stated on Twitter the intention of the suit filed in Denton County.
"As we shared last week,'' he wrote, "Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements.
"We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.''
Lamb did, it seems, sign some items and cards for Leaf before the University of Oklahoma star was selected No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Leaf’s suit, however, suggests the two parties had an agreement in place for more autographs.
Cowboys Trade Rumor: Could Cooper Rush Start for Seahawks?
Could the Cowboys improve their team by losing an arm and gaining some legs?
Worst Fanbases: Cowboys Rank Bottom-10 in All of Sports?
USA Today is not fond of the Dallas Cowboys fanbase.
Dwayne Haskins Drunk at Time of Death, per Toxicology Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
The company is seeking damages and attorney fees, and Leaf in the filing asks the country court to serve Lamb with the suit at his home or the Dallas Cowboys’ offices - where the standout receiver will be working this week at the team's OTAs.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!