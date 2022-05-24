Lawsuit LOOK: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Sued by Trading Card Firm for 'Breach of Contract'

"We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.'' - Leaf COO on Lamb lawsuit.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys receiver Cee Dee Lamb is being sued by a trading card company over what it claims is a breach of contract, as demonstrated in the filed paperwork seen below.

Attorneys for the Dallas based trading card firm Leaf claim Lamb, the second-year NFL standout, failed to fulfill his signed agreement to autograph cards for the company, leaving Leaf unable to fulfill orders from customers.

Leaf CEO Brian Gray stated on Twitter the intention of the suit filed in Denton County.

"As we shared last week,'' he wrote, "Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements.

"We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.''

Lamb did, it seems, sign some items and cards for Leaf before the University of Oklahoma star was selected No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Leaf’s suit, however, suggests the two parties had an agreement in place for more autographs.

The company is seeking damages and attorney fees, and Leaf in the filing asks the country court to serve Lamb with the suit at his home or the Dallas Cowboys’ offices - where the standout receiver will be working this week at the team's OTAs.

