Punter Johnny Hekker: Will Cowboys Coach 'Bones' Fassel Push to Sign Rams Ex?

Without knowing Hekker's price tag, we can't yet know the Cowboys' plan. But we know Bones, who has an enormous amount of authority at The Star.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to say goodbye to a key member of their special teams unit, with punter Johnny Hecker reportedly expected to be released after the start of the NFL's new league year.

Hekker, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Rams.

So ... how soon does Dallas Cowboys special-teams coach "Bones'' Fassel, Hecker's former Rams mentor - make a phone call?

Hekker was named second-team All-Pro on two separate occasions and was selected to the 2010's NFL All-Decade Team. ... and he is coming free just as Dallas knows it might not be able to afford Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger, who is set to hit free agency.

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Hekker first joined the Rams in 2012 and is one of just three players, including Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein, that remain from the team's roster in St. Louis

For his career, Hekker averages 46.7 yards per punt, and previously led the league in that category, averaging 47.9 yards per punt in 2015.

He is also arguably the league's most dangerous player with fake punts, completing 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards and a score in his career.

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Last season, Hekker totaled 51 punts for 2,252 yards, including 23 of 51 punts downed inside the 20 yards line. Hekker also punted six times for 261 yards in the Rams Super Bowl LVI win.

Without knowing Hekker's price tag, we can't yet know the Cowboys' plan. But we know Bones, who has an enormous amount of authority at The Star.Stay tuned.

