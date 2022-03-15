Rams OL Austin Corbett Signs With Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett, according to ESPN. He is currently the only starter from the Super Bowl-winning offensive line not expected to return.

The details of the contract have not been revealed as of this time.

Corbett, 26, filled in well following a trade from the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He started all 17 games in 2021 and allowed just three sacks. He also was penalized only twice during the regular season.

Austin Corbett Austin Corbett Austin Corbett

Last season, the Panthers' offensive line struggled to find consistency in pass protection. Both Sam Darnold and Cam Newton were sacked a combined 52 times, fifth-most among all starting lines.

Carolina is hopeful that the combination of Corbett and offensive tackle Taylor Moton can be the building block of promising results. According to TexansDaily.com, the Panthers remain a front-runner to land Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson as well.

The Rams re-signed center Brian Allen on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. A former fourth-round pick from Michigan State, Allen has started at the position since 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out with an 80.2 blocking grade and only was penalized five times.

Austin Corbett Austin Corbett Austin Corbett

Allen was the second offensive linemen to re-sign with Los Angeles entering free agency. Earlier Monday afternoon, the Rams agreed to terms with Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal worth $40 million. Noteboom, a former third-round pick, is projected to be the long-term replacement for veteran Andrew Whitworth should he retire.

Los Angeles is still waiting to hear from Whitworth on his decision for the 2022 season. Reserve offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who agreed to a two-year deal Monday, is now projected to take over Corbett entering the offseason.