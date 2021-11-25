Cowboys vs. Raiders Injuries & Inactives: 2 Stars OUT

There are only 51 guys on the roster at the moment, so only three guys need be inactive. But that doesn't mean only three guys are missing.

ARLINGTON - The oddities of the Dallas Cowboys' missing guys makes for a weird inactives list for today's Thanksgiving visit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys inactives: CeeDee Lamb, Will Grier and Matt Farniok.

That's it.

There are only 51 guys on the roster at the moment, so only three guys need be inactive. (And, by the way, it means rookies Simi Fehoko and Israel Mukuamu get to dress.)

But that doesn't mean only three guys are missing.

Dallas' Dak Prescott-led offense won't have Amari Cooper (COVID-19) or CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) to help in the receiving game. The Cowboys will also be down a couple of coaches, including O-line coach Joe Philbin (COVID).

But Dallas will have Tyron Smith (ankle) today. And the Cowboys will have Ezekiel Elliott, too, despite his nagging knee problem.

“If I land on it or get twisted up and tangled, I’m going to get some pain there,'' Elliott said. "But it’s more temporary pain.''

The degree of seriousness and the actual technical nature of Elliott's knee issue is not known; Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called it a "bone bruise,'' which sounds rather innocuous ... but in fact, a bone bruise can actual be a tiny fracture of the outer later of the bone, as opposed to "just a bruise.''

Elliott is choosing to downplay the severity of the issue, talking a great deal of simply wanting to "keep it warm.''

“It’s kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off,'' he said. "That’s kind of what it’s like.”

Elliott's availability over the course of this short week saw Dallas listed him as a full participant in practice. A healthy Zeke performing today for the 7-3 Cowboys would figure to help stave off the 5-5 Raiders. But Dallas' rushing game has taken a hit in recent weeks. Dallas was good for 173 yards rushing per game in Weeks 1 through 5 ... but in the games since then is at 95 yards per game.

"It's football. You get hurt," Elliott says. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

