Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb OUT For Raiders; Did Not Clear Concussion Protocol

The NFL has created a five-step "return-to-participation process,'' and Lamb did not pass.

FRISCO - CeeDee Lamb did practice on Wednesday, so the Dallas Cowboys receiver obviously advanced through most of the five-step concussion protocol process that he hoped would see him returning to the field on Thursday.

“He hasn’t missed a step,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "If he’s able to keep progressing, we see him being available.''

Unfortunately, the progress stopped as part of Step 5, when as first reported by FOX, NFL medical clearance was not granted in time for Lamb to play after a short week in Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the visiting Raiders.

The NFL has created a five-step "return-to-participation process,'' and a review of that process helps us understand what happened.

Step 1: Rest and limiting activities.

Step 2: A graduated aerobic exercise program.

Step 3: Football-specific activities and supervised strength training.

Step 4: Non-contact training drills that can include throwing, catching and running.

Step 5: Take part in full football practice, followed by clearance from the team physician and then an independent neurological consultant.

It is that very last issue that caused Lamb to get a no-go for today. So the Dak Prescott-led Dallas offense will have Tyron Smith back at left tackle, but will not have either of its top receivers in Lamb and Amari Cooper (COVID.)

