Cowboys? Saints? TV? Coach Sean Payton ‘Changes Mind Every 2 Seconds’

FRISCO - The future of New Orleans Saints  head coach Sean Payton is impossible to pin down.

Why? Because Payton himself can’t pin it down.

The Dallas Cowboys are attached here, at least via circumstantial evidence. (Read the Jerry Jones-related background here.) It’s been reported that he’s considering retirement. And it’s been reported that FOX Sports would like to lure him from the sideline and into the TV booth.

On Tuesday morning, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com offered an update of sorts on Payton.

“Sean Payton met with Saints GM Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours on Monday. That’s the latest and only news I’ve got on that front,” Duncan tweeted.

This comes on the Monday heels of team owner Gayle Benson saying she doesn’t know what Payton - who still has years left on his contract with New Orleans - might do.

And now comes FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer commenting on Payton’s future in New Orleans.

“Sean changes his mind every two seconds,” Glazer said. “We talk about it a lot. It’s why I haven’t reported anything because he changes his mind like every two minutes.”

Cowboys Ex Kris Richard Gets NFL Interview: 'I Wanna Be A Rock Star' - But Not Just as Coach

"I'm very proud of our work with the Cowboys,'' Richard told CowboysSI.com.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Giant Leap: Coach Quinn ‘Package Deal’ to Leave Cowboys for New York?

Are the Cowboys poised to lose their top two defensive coaches to a division rival?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Well … that’s a problem.

Glazer said the past two seasons have taken its toll on Payton due to the challenges of COVID-19. And there is no doubt that has presented the NFL with a great deal of obstacles.

But the Saints sort of need to know; indeed, as much as Payton has earned the right to some elbow room in which to make a decision, New Orleans is owed something as well.

FOX would also like to know. And, we suppose, so would Dallas’ beleaguered boss Mike McCarthy.

