WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper just made today's Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers interesting again.

After surrendering three scoring drives to start the game, the Cowboys got on the board themselves with a 20-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott to Cooper.

The touchdown capped off a 9-play, 67-yard drive that put the Cowboys on the scoreboard.

For Cooper, it's his second career playoff touchdown and the first since the 2018 Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.

The touchdown comes just a few days after Cooper and teammate CeeDee Lamb sat court-side (and apparently mask-less) at the Mavericks game for the Dirk Nowitzki jersey-retirement night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, was fined for violating league protocols earlier this week.

This week's fine is another chapter in what has been a frustrating season for Cooper. He started the season off with a massive 13-reception performance with two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but expressed disappointment after not being involved in the offense as much as he would have liked later in the year.

However, his production has increased in the past three weeks with touchdowns in three of the last four games, including Sunday's 20-yard score.

On the ensuing drive, the 49ers put together a drive highlighted by a 37-yard catch to Brandon Aiyuk that led to the third Robbie Gould field goal of the half to make it a two-score game once again.

If the Cowboys are going to climb out of the hole they've dug for themselves, they are going to need more plays like Cooper's touchdown to do it.