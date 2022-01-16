Skip to main content

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

The Cowboys cut the deficit with a beautifully-thrown ball.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper just made today's Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers interesting again.

After surrendering three scoring drives to start the game, the Cowboys got on the board themselves with a 20-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott to Cooper.

The touchdown capped off a 9-play, 67-yard drive that put the Cowboys on the scoreboard.

For Cooper, it's his second career playoff touchdown and the first since the 2018 Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.

No image description

253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
Play

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

The Cowboys cut the deficit with a beautifully-thrown ball.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
Play

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

As the 49ers forged an early lead here at AT&T Stadium, Parsons was forced out of the game by a nasty head-on collision. Nobody's fault. Not "bullying.''

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
tyron bosa sf
Play

‘Definitely Beatable’: 49ers Nick Bosa Gets Sack After Dissing Dak Prescott Cowboys O-Line

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa says specifically of Dallas’ offensive line. “There’s tape on them getting beat.”

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The touchdown comes just a few days after Cooper and teammate CeeDee Lamb sat court-side (and apparently mask-less) at the Mavericks game for the Dirk Nowitzki jersey-retirement night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, was fined for violating league protocols earlier this week.

This week's fine is another chapter in what has been a frustrating season for Cooper. He started the season off with a massive 13-reception performance with two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but expressed disappointment after not being involved in the offense as much as he would have liked later in the year.

However, his production has increased in the past three weeks with touchdowns in three of the last four games, including Sunday's 20-yard score.

On the ensuing drive, the 49ers put together a drive highlighted by a 37-yard catch to Brandon Aiyuk that led to the third Robbie Gould field goal of the half to make it a two-score game once again.

If the Cowboys are going to climb out of the hole they've dug for themselves, they are going to need more plays like Cooper's touchdown to do it.

sf dak zeke pray
eli brown block sf
jimmy arm sf
jimmy sun sf
zeke dre sf
sun sf
lve jimmy sf
rog norman sf
elijah sf
el;i lve sf
dak td sf
dak run martin sf
dak ceedee sf
253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
bosa sf shrug
bosa dak sack sf
01fpfyd7rvy34zjyc55x
b8a58e5e-104a-4ec5-a767-71af151bbb30-GTY_1292303636
IMG_9972
IMG_9970
1230247955.0
1292286024
amari td jump sf
crowd sf

253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
News

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

17 minutes ago
micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
News

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

19 minutes ago
tyron bosa sf
News

‘Definitely Beatable’: 49ers Nick Bosa Gets Sack After Dissing Dak Prescott Cowboys O-Line

1 hour ago
dak brady rodgers
News

Bucs Crush Eagles; A Cowboys Win Over 49ers Means Playoff Rematch - Dallas at Tampa Bay

1 hour ago
01fpfyd7rvy34zjyc55x
News

Cowboys Trail 49ers 16-7 At Half: Live NFL Wild Card Round Updates

2 hours ago
gregory pray
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

2 hours ago
quinn love
News

Source: Quinn Is 'Hottest Coach'; Cowboys' Jerry to 'Aggressively' Keep Him?

3 hours ago
dak mcc watch red
News

'What Do You Need From Me?' McCarthy's Cowboys Playoffs Plan for Dak

5 hours ago