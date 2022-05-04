Skip to main content

Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler

Name by name by name. Right there in print. While Dallas may have fibbed about "not drafting for need,'' Jerry Jones wins again, in terms of telling a truth.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys "accidentally on purpose'' revealed their 2022 NFL Draft board, courtesy of owner Jerry Jones, when he flashed a copy of the team's rankings in front of the media in a post-draft interview.

“Can you see that?” Jones asked.

Well, no. No immediately. But now? Pretty much, yeah.

Jones was striving to prove that the Cowboys truly did have Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith rated ahead of touted offensive guards Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green - and that they got their man while picking at No. 24.

When Jerry did his thing, personnel boss Will McClay, also sitting at the dais, sort of recoiled in horror, while Cowboys COO Stephen Jones laughed but then scolded dad, saying, “Don’t show them that.”

Too late.

Friends OCC and Jon Machota are among those who essentially took a microscope to the screenshot of Jerry's sheet of paper.

jerry 2022 board

Jerry Jones' draft board

cowboys draft dak jerry

Dak and Jerry

tyler smith love jerry

Jerry and Tyler Smith

And it seems we have some clarity on 34 of the top 39 names on Dallas' draft board. To wit, starting with verification that the Cowboys told the truth about having "14 first-round grades'' on prospects (and where they landed):

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon: drafted fifth overall by the Giants.

2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: drafted seventh overall by the Giants.

3. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: drafted second overall by the Lions.

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: drafted 10th overall by the Jets.

5. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: drafted fourth overall by the Jets.

6. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU: drafted third overall by the Texans.

7. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia: drafted first overall by the Jaguars.

8. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: drafted 14th overall by the Ravens.

9. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State: drafted sixth overall by the Panthers.

10. Drake London, WR, USC: drafted eighth overall by the Falcons.

11. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: drafted 13th overall by the Eagles.

12. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: drafted ninth overall by the Seahawks.

13. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia: drafted 32nd overall by the Vikings.

14. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: drafted 12th overall by the Lions.

The second-round grades on the front of the paper look to be:

15. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: drafted 11th overall by the Saints.

16. Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa: drafted 24th overall by the Cowboys.

17. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: drafted 27th overall by the Jaguars.

18. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan: drafted 31st overall by the Bengals.

19. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: drafted 36th overall by the Jets.

20. Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M: drafted 15th overall by the Texans.

21. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: drafted 30th overall by the Chiefs.

22. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College: drafted 17th overall by the Chargers.

23. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas: drafted 18th overall by the Titans.

24. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: drafted 39th overall by the Bears.

25. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa: drafted 25th overall by the Ravens.

26. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan: drafted 45th overall by the Ravens.

27. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State: drafted 16th overall by the Commanders.

28. Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State: drafted 26th overall by the Jets.

29. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida: drafted 23rd overall by the Bills.

30. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State: drafted 38th overall by the Falcons.

31. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington: drafted 21st overall by the Chiefs.

32. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia: drafted 22nd overall by the Packers.

33. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: drafted 28th overall by the Packers.

34. Logan Hall, DE, Houston: drafted 33rd overall by the Buccaneers.

In summary: While Dallas may have fibbed about "not drafting for need,'' Jerry Jones wins again, in terms of telling the truth.

Next up, we will see if the rankings - which are essentially predictions of NFL success, for Tyler Smith and the rest - will turn out to be wins for Dallas as well.

