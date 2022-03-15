"He's awesome,'' Wagner once said of his Seattle mentor Quinn.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are involved in what a source terms "exploratory'' talks with just-cut Seattle Seahawks franchise icon linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner, who will be 32 in June, has a connection with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who once held the same role in Seattle. And Quinn, we're told, would be central to Wagner's decision to come to the Cowboys for less money than he might get elsewhere.

"He's awesome,'' Wagner once said of his Seattle mentor.

It's a time of change in Seattle. Wagner joined the Seahawks as a 2012 second-round pick. QB Russell Wilson was a third-round selection the same year. Wagner and Wilson joined the Seahawks organization on the same day, and with Wilson's trade to Denver, that club is in transition.

And Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch (L) and Jerry Jones (R) Micah Parsons

Dallas has interest in Wagner as it tries to keep together a contending roster, featuring a defense that experienced a complete turnaround in 2021 under Quinn.

There are ties there. Wagner's defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl season and others was current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. So Quinn could recruit him. Does that make Dallas the "No. 1 desired destination,'' or anything close, for Wagner?

That needs to be explored.

Dallas has already secured DeMarcus Lawrence in a way that, with a new contract, opens up a total of $27 million. Much of that is earmarked for Randy Gregory. And Jayton Kearse is also viewed as a free agent worthy of retention; Dallas has opened negotiations to bring him back.

To his credit, Wagner wasn't cut because of performance issues, though part of Dallas' study will be about how much he has left.

Wagner holds Seattle's franchise record for tackles with 1,383 and has amassed 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions during his career. Last season, Wagner registered a sack, a forced fumble, and 170 tackles, 93 solos, in 16 games.

Jerry Jones

Wagner had one year remaining on his contract, which paid him an average of $18 mil APY. The Cowboys surely won't go there. But Wagner playing alongside, and as a mentor to, rookie star Micah Parsons?

That's obviously worth the "exploration.''

