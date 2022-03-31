Skip to main content

What Cowboys Say About WR as Free Agent Malik Turner Visits Cardinals

In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Dallas Cowboys aren't hiding their desire to add to their wide receiver corps - and neither are the Arizona Cardinals.

The difference? Only one of those teams seems especially interested in Malik Turner.

This week here at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones rattled off an assortment of team roster needs. Among his comments to us ...

You lose Amari (Cooper), you lose Ced (Wilson), you lose Connor Williams, we thought Blake Jarwin was going to be around here for four or five years and unfortunately the injury situation got to him," Jones said. "I've already mentioned those are some of the areas (of need) ...''

It's an open secret that Dallas might use a premium pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on an offensive lineman and a wide receiver (Jameson Williams, anybody?). But note that when listing the losses, especially at wideout, who didn't get a mention?

Scroll to Continue

No image description

todd b dallas
Play

Bruce Arians Retiring; Ex Cowboys Staffer Todd Bowles to Become Tampa Bay Bucs Head Coach

Bowles' hire in Tampa would bring the NFL’s total of minority head coaches to six.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jameson-williams-brett-davis-usa-today-sports
Play

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Cowboys Draft Him?

The Cowboys need a receiver, and Williams could be that answer.

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Cowboys - Ramsey Elliott
Play

Jalen Ramsey on Cowboys Fib, Ezekiel Elliott Pick & Trevon Diggs Comparison

The All-Pro cornerback says the Cowboys promised him they were drafting him in 2016

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
10 hours ago

And on Wednesday, right on the heels of Jones not bothering to mention that another Dallas receiver, Malik Turner, is also a free agent ... the Cardinals brought in Malik Turner for a visit.

Turner, 26, was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois in 2018. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers before joining the Cowboys for parts of the last two seasons, and when he got a chance to play? He contributed, at times showing chemistry with QB Dak Prescott.

In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has 29 career receptions and 414 receiving yards.

malik turner
dak ceedee sf
cooper gb
jameson-williams-brett-davis-usa-today-sports

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, and are left with two recognizable names on the depth chart in DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. The Cowboys lost Cooper (in a trade to Cleveland) and Wilson (a free agent now in Miami). And maybe, while still employing CeeDee Lamb and more, they're going to lose Turner as well ... while not sounding overly concerned about it.

todd b dallas
News

Bruce Arians Retiring; Ex Cowboys Staffer Todd Bowles to Become Tampa Bay Bucs Head Coach

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
jameson-williams-brett-davis-usa-today-sports
News

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Cowboys Draft Him?

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
Cowboys - Ramsey Elliott
News

Jalen Ramsey on Cowboys Fib, Ezekiel Elliott Pick & Trevon Diggs Comparison

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
Kenyon-Green-Tyler-Linderbaum-NY-Jets-Mock-Draft
News

Cowboys Hint at Taking Offensive Lineman High in NFL Draft

By Mike Fisher11 hours ago
jerry jones randy gregory clutch
News

Randy Gregory Gets Surgery - And Message from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
gallup trainers az
News

Michael Gallup Injury Update: How Much of Cowboys Season Will WR Miss?

By Timm Hamm14 hours ago
USATSI_17691205
News

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

By Jeremy BrenerMar 29, 2022
josh-allen
News

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

By David HarrisonMar 29, 2022