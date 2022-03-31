What Cowboys Say About WR as Free Agent Malik Turner Visits Cardinals

In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Dallas Cowboys aren't hiding their desire to add to their wide receiver corps - and neither are the Arizona Cardinals.

The difference? Only one of those teams seems especially interested in Malik Turner.

This week here at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones rattled off an assortment of team roster needs. Among his comments to us ...

You lose Amari (Cooper), you lose Ced (Wilson), you lose Connor Williams, we thought Blake Jarwin was going to be around here for four or five years and unfortunately the injury situation got to him," Jones said. "I've already mentioned those are some of the areas (of need) ...''

It's an open secret that Dallas might use a premium pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on an offensive lineman and a wide receiver (Jameson Williams, anybody?). But note that when listing the losses, especially at wideout, who didn't get a mention?

And on Wednesday, right on the heels of Jones not bothering to mention that another Dallas receiver, Malik Turner, is also a free agent ... the Cardinals brought in Malik Turner for a visit.

Turner, 26, was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois in 2018. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers before joining the Cowboys for parts of the last two seasons, and when he got a chance to play? He contributed, at times showing chemistry with QB Dak Prescott.

In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has 29 career receptions and 414 receiving yards.

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, and are left with two recognizable names on the depth chart in DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. The Cowboys lost Cooper (in a trade to Cleveland) and Wilson (a free agent now in Miami). And maybe, while still employing CeeDee Lamb and more, they're going to lose Turner as well ... while not sounding overly concerned about it.