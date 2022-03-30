Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Cowboys Draft Him?
If Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't tear his ACL in his CFP National Championship, he likely would have been considered as the first or second receiver off the board in next month's draft.
Williams isn't participating in Alabama's Pro Day, but he did share a video on social media of his progress.
However, Williams' injury is going to cost him more than just playing time at the start of the 2022 season. He'll likely fall with an incredibly talented wide receiver draft pool on Day 1. Players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Drake London will almost certainly hear their names called on Day 1, pushing Williams back to a possible Day 2 value pick.
If the Cowboys drafted Williams, he wouldn't be given a massive role straight out of the gate. He'd play behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who is also recovering from a January ACL tear.
However, the Cowboys are in a position to draft for depth and have proven to target depth receivers in the first round. Just two years ago, the team drafted CeeDee Lamb to complement Amari Cooper with the 17th overall pick.
Jerry Jones is also someone who likes drafting well-known college players. Williams checks that box off too.
Williams will likely fall to the early second round, but the Cowboys have the 24th pick (likely too high) and the 56th pick (likely too low). If the Cowboys wanted to get Williams at the right value, it could be in a trade up or down scenario.