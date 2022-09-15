Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger to Replace Dak Prescott? Zany Rumor, Odds
FRISCO - We are not sure how much more we - or the team itself - can be.
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback, but not a concern so great that they are looking for anyone other than backup Cooper Rush to play QB.
Still, the fact that the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller yet (with Will Grier the only other healthy QB here at The Star at the moment) has gambling sites like BetOnline.ag suggesting there' is a slight chance that "America's Team" could take a look at signing a veteran quarterback with plenty of Super Bowl experience.
And the oddsmakers’ goofy vet of choice?
The retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per the site.
But before to put down that dollar (and as of right now, this goes for most any other big name Rumor-mongers wish to dredge up) …
Roethlisberger is zzzz retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season, a final year during which he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. … and looked painfully slow, even in his arm motion.
Meanwhile, as Dallas harbors hope that Prescott’s thumb/hand surgery might have him return in just over a month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the accurate point that even a more talented QB than Rush would need so much time to get ready that the investment wouldn’t be worth it.
Said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Rush’s readiness: “He’s as rehearsed in this offense as anybody.”
So Dallas is invested in Rush in Week 2 vs. the visiting Bengals and beyond,
