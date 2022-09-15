Skip to main content

Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger to Replace Dak Prescott? Zany Rumor, Odds

“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
FRISCO - We are not sure how much more we - or the team itself - can be.

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback, but not a concern so great that they are looking for anyone other than backup Cooper Rush to play QB.

Still, the fact that the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller yet (with Will Grier the only other healthy QB here at The Star at the moment) has gambling sites like BetOnline.ag suggesting there' is a slight chance that "America's Team" could take a look at signing a veteran quarterback with plenty of Super Bowl experience.

And the oddsmakers’ goofy vet of choice?

The retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per the site.

But before to put down that dollar (and as of right now, this goes for most any other big name Rumor-mongers wish to dredge up) …

No image description

mike evans trevon diggs
Play

Cowboys Trevon Diggs: D Will 'Hold Down The Fort' For Injured Dak Prescott

With quarterback Dak Prescott out for the next four games or so, the pressure now falls on the defense ... but All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs isn't worried.

By Logan MacDonald
diggs chase
Play

'Two Pissed-Off Teams': Coach Dan Quinn Previews Cowboys vs. Bengals

Cincinnati's potent array of offensive weapons could spell trouble for a Cowboys defense that will be hoping to stay off the field.

By Zach Dimmitt
gallup zeke cords
Play

Cowboys WR New 'World’ for CeeDee Lamb; Michael Gallup Practices

"This is the world CeeDee is living in now,'' McCarthy says. "He's going to get all the attention. That was apparent Sunday ... Part of the challenge."

By Mike Fisher

Roethlisberger is zzzz retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season, a final year during which he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. … and looked painfully slow, even in his arm motion.

Meanwhile, as Dallas harbors hope that Prescott’s thumb/hand surgery might have him return in just over a month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the accurate point that even a more talented QB than Rush would need so much time to get ready that the investment wouldn’t be worth it.

Said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Rush’s readiness: “He’s as rehearsed in this offense as anybody.”

So Dallas is invested in Rush in Week 2 vs. the visiting Bengals and beyond,

