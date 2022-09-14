PITTSBURGH -- Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen.

With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently Cooper Rush is their expected starter, but whether or not that lasts longer than a week is up for question.

According to BetOnline.ag, Roethlisberger could find himself in Dallas as their next quarterback to be signed. Currently, he sits at 50/1 odds to join the Cowboys this season.

The favorites to sign in Dallas are Garret Gilbert (4/1), Ben DiNucci (5/1), Nick Foles (11/2), Gardner Minshew (6/1). Other retired quarterbacks such as Ryan Fitzpatrick (13/2), Andrew Luck (66/1), Phillip Rivers (50/1) and Drew Brees (66/1) are also on the list.

A more realistic Steelers' quarterback to end up in Dallas is Mason Rudolph, who currently has 14/1 odds to join the Cowboys. As of now, there's no noise surrounding a possible trade for Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt