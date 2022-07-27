Cowboys Camp: RB Ezekiel Elliott Facing Make-or-Break Season?

As a rookie Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took the league by storm, bursting onto the scene in dominant fashion.

He would rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the NFL in rushing yards en route to being named a first-team All-Pro. However, after just six seasons in the NFL, some fans believe it is time for the Cowboys to move on from Elliott in favor of Tony Pollard.

As the clamoring from some Cowboys' fans to ditch Elliott continues, thus turning 2022 into a de facto "make or break" season in their eyes, COO Stephen Jones has full confidence in the Cowboys star running back.

“One thing is for sure. We’re going to get (No.) 21’s best effort week-in and week-out, and he’s a great football player,” Jones said.” “His physical style obviously lends to him getting some bumps along the way. This is is a very physical ... game.

"No one thinks more of Zeke Elliott than this organization.”

Despite the belief that Elliott is someone the Cowboys need to move on from, he remained consistent in 2021. He would rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns, one of only seven running backs in the league to reach the 1,000-yard marker last season.

"No one competes like Zeke in my mind. That’s one of his top of list of his redeeming qualities," Jones said. "There’s a lot of players that you see around the league that if, you know, things aren’t just right then they’ll sit down. That’s not Zeke."

With the full belief of the Cowboys' organization behind him (and with a contractual escape clause something to be concerned about only once March 2023 rolls around), Elliott can look focus solely on the upcoming season. As the Cowboys look to make a deep playoff run, a dominant Elliott will go a long way in seeing the Cowboys become true Super Bowl contenders.

