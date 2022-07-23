Cowboys Camp: ‘Albatross’ Ezekiel Elliott Final Season in Dallas?

FRISCO -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott enters his seventh season with the team in 2022. His stay in Dallas has been somewhat of a roller-coaster ride, with some statistical seasons that were Pro Bowl-worthy, and others that were forgettable.

Is the ride almost over?

Elliott is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2026 season after signing a six-year, $90-million contract extension in September of 2019 that gave him $50 million guaranteed.

It's because of this contract that some are speculating that 2022 might be Elliott's final season in Dallas.

DFW reporter Bobby Belt (of 105.3 The Fan) addressed the topic with Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, saying:

"Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he's still probably done here. They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football, and, as much as they love his toughness and things like that, it's about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He's not the same player anymore."

Elliott's production has been up and down, but that's largely credited to the inconsistencies and injuries on the offensive line. He has been one of the most durable running backs in the league during his time in Dallas and had a pretty good season in 2021, carrying the ball 237 times for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing with a partially torn knee ligament.

What puts Elliott's future in Dallas in question is that hefty contract. The Cowboys always seem to be in "salary cap hell," constantly having to restructure existing contracts to make room for new ones.

Add into the equation the performance of backup back Tony Pollard, and Elliott's exit from Dallas seems to some like a done deal. Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season compared to Elliott's 4.2.

The Cowboys can rid themselves of Elliott's contract in spring 2023 by eating $11,860,000 with 4.7 mil of room created. That’s not optimal, but it was a pre-designed escape hatch if Elliott is judged ineffective at that time.

But keep in mind what COO Stephen Jones recently told us. And keep in mind our own Mike Fisher’s Zeke prediction.

From Jones: “I want that guy on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”

From Fish: “I say no matter what, Elliott in 2022 won’t be playing on his contract. But with a new, renegotiated affordable deal after a productive year? There is every reason to have him on the roster.”

