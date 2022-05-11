NFC Least? How Cowboys Strength of Schedule Measures Against NFL

The NFC East has the easiest combined strength of schedule this season

Ahead of the complete 2022 NFL schedule release Thursday, many fans are making predictions on when their team will play.

It's still anyone's guess which prime-time slots the Dallas Cowboys will slide into this season. But when giving an initial look at Dallas' 2022 opponents, there appears to be little opportunity for wins that could serve as a potential playoff stepping-stone when the lights are shining brightest on America's Team.

CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place was the Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.

It doesn't get any prouder for the division that fans have often labeled the "NFC Least," as the Philadelphia Eagles (.464) and New York Giants (.465) have the third and fourth easiest strength of schedule, respectively.

Of course, Dallas will face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next season along with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at home. Aside from that, the Cowboys will need to play nearly perfect in order to earn league-wide respect despite having the NFL's easiest projected schedule.

Along with the two conference champs and the annual home-and-away meetings with the usual division suspects, Dallas is slated to a face the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans at home and the Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, and Titans on the road.

Instead of a schedule loaded with prime opportunities to prove playoff worth, the Cowboys are stuck with little room for error and could be due for major criticism from the NFL world if at least a 12 or 13-win season isn't secured by January.

