Cowboys Playing Overseas in 2022? Here’s Why Not

FRISCO - The NFL looks to expand its worldwide domination with five international games during the 2022 NFL season, including the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Germany.

The reigning most-valuable team in all of sports, the Dallas Cowboys, have participated in games oversees in Tokyo, London and Mexico City over the years. However, in 2022 the Cowboys will be staying stateside as they begin their quest to repeat as NFC East Division champions.

The Cowboys will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

The Jones family is, generally speaking, not in favor of giving up a lucrative home game at AT&T Stadium as a trade for an overseas game. However, considering the TV contracts, expansion and popularity - there is a certainly way for the NFL and the Cowboys to make money internationally.

Division rival New York Giants are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. The Giants, who have the worst-odds (+650) to win the division, are entering a new era with head coach Brian Daboll and young talent.

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.

The NFL has a full schedule of entertaining games to grab the attention of fans at home and around the globe. The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12.