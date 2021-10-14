    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys' Jayron Kearse Responds to Giants' 'Sucker-Punch' Accusation

    “Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The New York Giants spent the better part of Sunday's Week 5 NFL visit to AT&T Stadium getting slapped around and then knocked out by the Dallas Cowboys.

    But Giants tight end Evan Engram claims the 44-20 slapping and knocking out was followed by a sucker punch - or, as Engram puts it with grand machismo, a "baby punch.''

    Engram tells the tale of an interaction with Dallas safety Jayron Kearse during the traditional two-team post-game handshakes.

    Said Engram: “I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch. We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom. He stole one off ... 

    "It was a little baby punch anyway. It was soft.''

    Countered Kearse via Twitter: "Boy said I punched him lol. He’s nuts.''

    No image description

    jaylon evan
    Play

    Cowboys' Kearse Responds To 'Sucker-Punch' Claim

    “Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.

    2 minutes ago
    kelvin fly
    Play

    Cowboys Move Rookie Kelvin Joseph to 'Return' List

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    2 hours ago
    5EAEA801-499F-4EAD-9B55-04AEA959B486
    Play

    Cowboys Practice Notes: Zeke's Pylon, Diggs' Rest, Quinn's Helmet?

    The Cowboys injury list for the day, plus Dan Quinn dons a helmet to take part in drills, at one moment opposing Randy Gregory in a scene both comical and dead-serious.

    2 hours ago

    Is there evidence of the claim against Kearse? As of this writing it seems there is no video proof. The NFL has said the incident was not captured by any of its NFL Films cameras.

    The game, which propelled Super Bowl-minded Dallas to 4-1, featured a vicious hit on Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left the game with a concussion, and also featured New York rookie Kadarius Toney throwing a punch that earned him an ejection. There were also at least two incidents low-lighted by foes pulling off each others' helmets.

    Engram said the reason he didn’t retaliate against Kearse's alleged attack is to avoid any such punishment, including a fine.

    “I don’t need any of that,'' he said, noting the "softness'' of Kearse's alleged punch. "So I definitely want to keep my money in my pocket. I’m good.''

    A few of the Giants have noted that the Giants will seek on-field revenge when when they and the Cowboys meet again on December 19.

    “Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.

    jaylon evan
    News

    Cowboys' Kearse Responds To 'Sucker-Punch' Claim

    2 minutes ago
    kelvin fly
    News

    Cowboys Move Rookie Kelvin Joseph to 'Return' List

    2 hours ago
    5EAEA801-499F-4EAD-9B55-04AEA959B486
    News

    Cowboys Practice Notes: Zeke's Pylon, Diggs' Rest, Quinn's Helmet?

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 4.55.18 PM
    News

    Dak Reveals Diggs' 'Secret Desire' with Cowboys

    2 hours ago
    zeke pylon
    News

    Zeke & Kelvin Joseph: Cowboys Injury Update

    9 hours ago
    dak kellen blue
    News

    Odds Kellen Moore is Hired to Replace Gruden?

    10 hours ago
    amari dak clutch
    News

    Amari Cowboys Thinking 'Super Bowl'

    12 hours ago
    dak lael
    News

    Judge Rules On Cowboys' La'el Collins Playing

    23 hours ago