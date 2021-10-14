Cowboys' Kearse Responds To 'Sucker-Punch' Claim

“Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.

FRISCO - The New York Giants spent the better part of Sunday's Week 5 NFL visit to AT&T Stadium getting slapped around and then knocked out by the Dallas Cowboys.

But Giants tight end Evan Engram claims the 44-20 slapping and knocking out was followed by a sucker punch - or, as Engram puts it with grand machismo, a "baby punch.''

Engram tells the tale of an interaction with Dallas safety Jayron Kearse during the traditional two-team post-game handshakes.

Said Engram: “I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch. We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom. He stole one off ...

"It was a little baby punch anyway. It was soft.''

Countered Kearse via Twitter: "Boy said I punched him lol. He’s nuts.''

Is there evidence of the claim against Kearse? As of this writing it seems there is no video proof. The NFL has said the incident was not captured by any of its NFL Films cameras.

The game, which propelled Super Bowl-minded Dallas to 4-1, featured a vicious hit on Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left the game with a concussion, and also featured New York rookie Kadarius Toney throwing a punch that earned him an ejection. There were also at least two incidents low-lighted by foes pulling off each others' helmets.

Engram said the reason he didn’t retaliate against Kearse's alleged attack is to avoid any such punishment, including a fine.

“I don’t need any of that,'' he said, noting the "softness'' of Kearse's alleged punch. "So I definitely want to keep my money in my pocket. I’m good.''

A few of the Giants have noted that the Giants will seek on-field revenge when when they and the Cowboys meet again on December 19.

“Losing sucks and losing to our rival sucks, but the best thing about that is we’ll see them again,'' said Engram of the 1-4 Giants.