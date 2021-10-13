Amari Cowboys Thinking 'Super Bowl'

    • October 13, 2021
    Amari Admission: Dallas Cowboys Are Thinking 'Super Bowl,' Says Cooper

    Little things. Big things. Big dreams ... that seem within the grasp of the Dallas Cowboys.
    Author:

    FRISCO - For more than a quarter of a century, the words "Dallas Cowboys'' and "Super Bowl'' have been uttered in the same sentence.

    Whether they belonged together or not.

    In 2021? Amari Cooper thinks they belong together.

    “When you’re on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl. That’s just the reality of it,” Cooper said following Dallas having extended this early-season winning streak to four games on Sunday with a 44-20 pounding of the New York Giants.

    The team is off to a 4-1 start to the 2021 season, but in-the-building leaders like coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott have done a fine job in guiding the Cowboys to keeping their eyes on the task at hand - in this week's case, a Sunday visit to the New England Patriots.

    But 4-1 does not lie. And most NFL power rankings, which see Dallas as being in the top six or seven clubs in the NFL, don't lie, either.

    The Cowboys have so far demonstrated that they are loaded with play-makers, on both sides of the ball. In Cooper's case? In five games this season, he has 25 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns, partnering with fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb to help Dallas average what would be a franchise-record 34 points per game.

    Cooper’s production, and the attitude at The Star, are among the many reasons it seems like the Cowboys are worthy of being considered Super Bowl contenders. FOX analyst Troy Aikman has talked about this team being "special,'' and the players are talking about it, too.

    Cooper said there is another side effect to the talk.

    “You start to want it more,'' he said, "and more the closer you get, and you start to worry about the little things more.”

    Little things. Big things. Big dreams ... that seem within the grasp of the Dallas Cowboys.

