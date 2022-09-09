Cowboys vs. Bucs: Dak Prescott & Jayron Kearse New Official Injury Report - GAMEDAY Preview

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2022 NFL season against the NFC South reigning champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers from AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. The primetime matchup is a rematch of last season's thrilling Week 1 game against the Buccaneers. This time around, the Cowboys hope to reverse the outcome after suffering a 31-29 wild, shootout loss.

And they hope to be healthy.

The Friday news from The Star ...

COWBOYS injury practice report - official status for Bucs ...

WR Michael Gallup (knee) OUT

S Jayron Kearse (neck) QUESTIONABLE (did not work today; concerning)

QB Dak Prescott (ankle) NOT LISTED (full go)

CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) NOT LISTED (should go)

The Cowboys defense - especially if Kearse is unavailable - will be tested right away against quarterback Tom Brady, who has never lost to Dallas in his 22 seasons of professional football. The Bucs offense looks a little different this season after losing a few offensive weapons, dealing with a short handed-offensive line and signing seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason.

Dallas led the NFL in takeaways a year ago and under coordinator Dan Quinn, the team believes it employs maybe the "fastest defense in the NFL.'' Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished with 13 sacks last season, looks to continue his havoc on the opposing quarterbacks.

Quarterback Prescott (who had a shoe/ankle problem on Thursday but is fine now) leads a Dallas squad which averaged 31.2 points per game last season. Tampa Bay averaged 30.1 points per game ... Meaning, the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week 1 for the first time in NFL history.

The Cowboys are searching for a victory to try to find momentum, improve on last season's 12-5 campaign and repeat as NFC East Division champions.

FUN FACT: Some positivity amongst concern about lack of depth and experience on the Cowboys offensive line... Guard Zack Martin has more Pro Bowl selections (seven) than he has holding penalties (five) in his eight-year career. Pretty remarkable.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

ODDS: Dallas is 2.5-point underdogs to the Buccaneers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

TV/RADIO: NBC, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: "I don't even want to watch it," Parsons said this week when asked about Week 1 of 2021, when Brady helped beat Dallas in the rookie's first-ever game. "I don't want to reminisce on it."

"We've got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long," Parsons joked. "He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach.

---

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!