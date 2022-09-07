History Repeats? Cowboys, Bucs Poised For Another Memorable Showdown

When the Dallas Cowboys open their 2022 season on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will be making history.

According to the NFL, the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week 1 for the first time in NFL history.

Last year, Dallas averaged 31.2 points per game while Tampa Bay yielded a median of 30.1. The teams opened the 2021 season on Thursday Sept, 9, with Tampa Bay winning 31-29. In that game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott set a single-game record for combined completions in a game, with 32 and 42 respectively for a total of 74. Brady finished the game having thrown 379 yards with four touchdowns, while Prescott compiled 403 yards with three touchdowns.

This season, both squads are looking to continue on in their scoring ways.

Led by Prescott at quarterback, the Cowboys will once again boast a bevy of offensive firepower in 2022. Running back Ezekiel Elliot is set to enter his seventh NFL Season. The 26-year-old’s blend of power and finesse, allowed him to earn his fourth 1000-yard rushing season in 2021. Despite a bit of a statistical dip in recent years, Elliott is still considered among the elite players at his position.

Elliott’s backfield teammate Tony Pollard has not only become a formidable complementary piece in Dallas’ stable of cunning backs, he has also shown flashes of elite play, in his own right. In fact, Cowboys continue to clamor for Pollard’s increased involvement in the team’s offensive gameplan.

However, Dallas’ offensive prowess is not limited to the ground game. Although receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson have moved on, the team’s trio of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert give Prescott his share of pass-catching ammunition. When adding in the services of tight end Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys should have little problem scoring points through the air.

Of course, the same can be said for Brady and the Buccaneers.

Despite the loss of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs still possess one of the league’s most productive and prolific offenses in the NFL. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin continue to lead a talented corps of pass-catchers, along with Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and newcomer Julio Jones. Cameron Brate is joined by Kyle Rudolph in the tight end room, while Leonard Fournette takes on the role of feature running back. Former New England Patriots’ guard Shaq Mason brings strength, versatility and leadership to an offensive line that will five Dallas’ front seven all it can handle on Sunday night.

The Cowboys and Bucs are set for a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 11 from AT&T Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!