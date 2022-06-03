Skip to main content

"This Hurts"; Terrell Owens Pays Tribute To Cowboys Teammate Marion Barber III

Owens and Barber were part of the Cowboys' high-octane offensive endeavors in the late 2000s.

Terrell Owens took to Instagram to memorialize his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Marion Barber III on Thursday. It's one of the countless tributes across the football world for the former running back, who was found dead in his Frisco apartment on Wednesday at the age of 38.

Owens and Barber played three seasons together in Dallas (2006-08). The receiver's tribute features a photo of the pair celebrating Owens' touchdown during a December 2007 game in Carolina. They were responsible for each of Dallas' touchdowns in that game, a 20-13 win over the Panthers.

Words over the photo read "RIP MY FRIEND" accompanied by dove emojis.

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB, [sic]" Owens writes in the accompanying caption. "Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts." 

Fellow former Cowboys Adam "Pacman" Jones and Orlando Scandrick are among those who offer support in the comments.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Emmitt-Smith-speaks-out-on-Dak-Prescott-contract-talks
Play

Cowboys Super Bowl Drought Lingers; Emmitt Smith Standard Safe?

Eternal records, contender-creating trades, record heat and eulogizing a "Barbarian", all in this week's DFW notebook.

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
barber pats
Play

'Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History': Remembering Cowboys RB Marion Barber

The tenacious Dallas back broke seven tackles - including five in the end zone - to avoid a safety against New England in 2007.

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
4 hours ago
jason garrett wave
Play

Jason Garrett, Ex Dallas Cowboys Coach, Could Replace Drew Brees at NBC

Is he Troy Aikman? Is he Tony Romo? The TV world is finding out a lot about Jason Garrett.

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Owens' three-year term with the Cowboys coincided with the height of Barber's red zone scoring prowess, as the Minnesota alum scored 31 rushing touchdowns in those three seasons. Together with Owens, as well as teammates like Patrick Crayton, Terry Glenn, Tony Romo, and Jason Witten, Dallas featured one of the most electrifying offenses in football. Barber and Owens were two of an NFL-record 13 Cowboys that repped the team at the 2008 Pro Bowl. 

Entering the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2005 draft, Barber played six seasons in Dallas before a single year in Chicago. His cause of death is part of an ongoing investigation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Emmitt-Smith-speaks-out-on-Dak-Prescott-contract-talks
News

Cowboys Super Bowl Drought Lingers; Emmitt Smith Standard Safe?

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
barber pats
News

'Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History': Remembering Cowboys RB Marion Barber

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
jason garrett wave
News

Jason Garrett, Ex Dallas Cowboys Coach, Could Replace Drew Brees at NBC

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
4B621C5A-5775-43C0-AE05-4AE33936269F
News

Big Change But 'Home Cooking' for Rookie Tyler Smith at Cowboys OTAs

By Mike D'Abate19 hours ago
micah kelvin
News

Cowboys OTAs Defense Top 10: Is Micah Parsons 'Elite'? Kelvin Joseph Hurt?

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
micah tank
News

'Fear Over Respect!' Micah Parsons Takes DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys Challenge

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
891D2707-8049-4206-9121-AAB80FDD9C03
News

Tony Pollard in Slot, Tyler Smith at LT: Cowboys OTAs Top 10

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
News

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman 'Bigger Fish' for ESPN, Says Ex MNF Analyst

By Zach DimmittJun 2, 2022