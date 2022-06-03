Owens and Barber were part of the Cowboys' high-octane offensive endeavors in the late 2000s.

Terrell Owens took to Instagram to memorialize his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Marion Barber III on Thursday. It's one of the countless tributes across the football world for the former running back, who was found dead in his Frisco apartment on Wednesday at the age of 38.

Owens and Barber played three seasons together in Dallas (2006-08). The receiver's tribute features a photo of the pair celebrating Owens' touchdown during a December 2007 game in Carolina. They were responsible for each of Dallas' touchdowns in that game, a 20-13 win over the Panthers.

Words over the photo read "RIP MY FRIEND" accompanied by dove emojis.

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB, [sic]" Owens writes in the accompanying caption. "Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts."

Fellow former Cowboys Adam "Pacman" Jones and Orlando Scandrick are among those who offer support in the comments.

Owens' three-year term with the Cowboys coincided with the height of Barber's red zone scoring prowess, as the Minnesota alum scored 31 rushing touchdowns in those three seasons. Together with Owens, as well as teammates like Patrick Crayton, Terry Glenn, Tony Romo, and Jason Witten, Dallas featured one of the most electrifying offenses in football. Barber and Owens were two of an NFL-record 13 Cowboys that repped the team at the 2008 Pro Bowl.

Entering the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2005 draft, Barber played six seasons in Dallas before a single year in Chicago. His cause of death is part of an ongoing investigation.

