WATCH: Dak to Gallup for Highlight TD; Cowboys Lead 7-0 at Saints

    • December 3, 2021
    WATCH: Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup for Highlight TD; Cowboys Lead 7-0 at Saints

    The Cowboys strike first.
    The Dallas Cowboys benefitted at the receiving corps with the return of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but it was a different player who scored the team's opening touchdown.

    Michael Gallup, who missed seven games with a calf injury, scored his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard fade in the end zone from quarterback Dak Prescott.

    Gallup had a one-on-one matchup with New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby and leaped into the air, grabbing the ball at the apex and coming down with both feet in bounds making it look so effortless.

    It's Gallup's 13th touchdown in his four-year career, and his first since Week 16 of last season, where he had two against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The touchdown capped off a six-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by Cooper and Lamb in their returns. Cooper came up with a 41-yard catch that brought the Cowboys into enemy territory. Then, three players later, Lamb took the ball 33 yards on a catch from Prescott. Gallup finished the job with his end zone grab.

    While Gallup and teammate Cedrick Wilson each managed 100 yards in Cooper and Lamb's absence last week in the Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, having the pair of star receivers helps open up the offense and take the attention off of guys like Gallup, who can be given a one-on-one near the goal line.

    On the ensuing drive, the Saints tied the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

    The Cowboys and Saints are tied, 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

